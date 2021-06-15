Tours of Paris City Hall for 100th Birthday

Paris, Texas—Paris City Hall turned 100 years old in 2020.

In an effort to recognize this important civic building and its contribution for the past 100 years to the citizens, the City of Paris will be giving tours of the City Hall.

Originally planned for the spring of 2020 but cancelled due to the COVID-19 virus, the three tours will coincide with the Imagine the Possibilities tours in downtown Paris. Information on the Imagine the Possibilities tours can be found on the Downtown Paris, Texas Facebook events page.

Recent efforts have been made to restore some of the building’s original features, including the upper floors that housed the former City Council Chambers, and the area where fireman bunked when the building was used by Central Fire station.

The tour will be guided by the City of Paris Finance Director, Gene Anderson, who has worked with the City of Paris for many years, and has been the spearhead of the renovation projects. “Gene knows the history of the City Hall better than anyone, says Cheri Bedford. I’ve been given a pre-tour, and it was fascinating.”

Those who take the tour see the display of the contents of the 1920 time capsule placed in the cornerstone as reported in the Paris Morning News in March 1921. Attendees will also become a part of history as they are invited to sign a scroll to be added to the contents of a new time capsule. The 2021 time capsule will be returned to the original cornerstone for future citizens to reveal.

Three (3) tours will be given on June 26, 2021. The tours will begin at 1:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. Those wishing to participate should gather in the City Council Chambers which has an entrance at 107 E. Kaufman Street.

Cake will be served, and a small commemorative gift will be given to those in attendance.

The City of Paris invites everyone to come. No reservation necessary.