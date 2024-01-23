Travis Primary School In Sulphur Springs Moved To First Baptist Church Through Thursday

Weather permitting, crews will repair the gas leak at Travis Primary in Sulphur Springs by Thursday. Out of an abundance of caution for the safety of students and staff, classes will be held in the main building of First Baptist Church, not the ROC, until the repair is complete. Currently, Travis Primary will have class at this location through Thursday. If your student is a car rider, please drop them at the church at 116 Oak Avenue. Staff will be at the Oak Avenue entrances to greet students as they arrive. School buses will also drop students off at this location.