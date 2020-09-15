Tuesday’s Sports

NHL

For the first time in 20 years, the Dallas Stars advance to the Stanley Cup Final after a 3-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 5 of the Western Conference. Jamie Benn flipped the momentum with his eighth goal of the playoffs midway through the third. Dallas will play the winner of the series between the New York Islanders and Tampa Bay Lightning. Tampa Bay currently leads that series 3-1.

NFL

Dallas’ linebacker Leighton Vander Esch is likely out 6-8 weeks with a broken collarbone, and the season is over for tight end Blake Jarwin. He will undergo ACL surgery. Both injuries were confirmed by Stephen Jones on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas yesterday. Dallas lost to the Rams 20-17 after a controversial, offensive pass interference call stalled a 2-minute drill by Dak Prescott and the offense.

MLB

The Padres defeated the visiting Dodgers 7-2 Monday night to pull to within 1 1/2 games of the National League West leaders. Atlanta (28-20) leads the National League East by 2 1/2 games over Miami and four over Philadelphia. Meanwhile, Texas matches up with Houston this evening at 7:10 as fifth in the AL West.

REGION XIV

Northeast Texas Community College announced its new soccer coaching staff for this year. New Men’s and Women’s Head Soccer Coach Zane Barnes is joined by assistants Heather Brady and JD Perales to lead the Eagle Soccer program into the future.

HIGH SCHOOL

Sulphur Springs Wildcats had a good week of Cross Country at Hallsville, and the volleyball team had a strong showing Saturday with a four-team scrimmage. They are at Greenville today.