Sulphur Springs Wildcats – Sports

Tuesday 9/15
Volleyball @ Greenville (purchase tickets online @ https://www.greenvilleisdathletics.com/HTtickets
We ask that you share the following information to your fans who will be attending:
All tickets must be purchased online. There will be NO cash tickets at the gate.
Visiting Fans: Enter the back-parking lot from Sayle St at Lark. Seating will be on the South Side of the gym.
Masks are always required while inside the building.
Please practice social distancing.
Tennis @ Texas High (varsity only)
Thursday 9/17
SS host Mt Pleasant Football Scrimmage
9/JV @ 5pm, Varsity 7pm
*$2.00 ticket – must purchase an **online ticket @ www.ssisd.net
JH Volleyball host Hallsville @ SSMS (cash @ gate)
Friday 9/18
Cross Country @ Pine Tree
Volleyball @ Frisco-Heritage
*online tickets – http://www.friscoisd.org/departments/athletics/event-tickets-prices-2021
Tennis @ Hallsville (JV only)
Prim will host Football Scrimmage Marshall v Wakeland
Saturday 9/19
Volleyball @ Pittsburg (am games)
*online tickets only – https://pirates.pittsburgisd.net/
Volleyball host Paris (pm games) (**online tickets @ www.ssisd.net)
7th Football @ Prim 9/10am (Cash @ the gate)
**Park and enter on the East Side of the Stadium (visitor side)
GO WILDCATS!!!