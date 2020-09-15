" /> Sulphur Springs Wildcats – Sports – EastTexasRadio.com
Sulphur Springs Wildcats – Sports

11 hours ago

Tuesday 9/15

Volleyball @ Greenville (purchase tickets online @ https://www.greenvilleisdathletics.com/HTtickets

We ask that you share the following information to your fans who will be attending:

All tickets must be purchased online. There will be NO cash tickets at the gate.

Visiting Fans: Enter the back-parking lot from Sayle St at Lark. Seating will be on the South Side of the gym.

Masks are always required while inside the building.

Please practice social distancing.

Tennis @ Texas High (varsity only)

Thursday 9/17

SS host Mt Pleasant Football Scrimmage

 9/JV @ 5pm, Varsity 7pm

 *$2.00 ticket – must purchase an **online ticket @ www.ssisd.net

JH Volleyball host Hallsville @ SSMS (cash @ gate)

Friday 9/18

Cross Country @ Pine Tree

Volleyball @ Frisco-Heritage 

  *online tickets – http://www.friscoisd.org/departments/athletics/event-tickets-prices-2021

Tennis @ Hallsville (JV only)

Prim will host Football Scrimmage Marshall v Wakeland

Saturday 9/19

Volleyball @ Pittsburg (am games)

  *online tickets only – https://pirates.pittsburgisd.net/

Volleyball host Paris (pm games) (**online tickets @ www.ssisd.net)

7th Football @ Prim 9/10am (Cash @ the gate)

 **Park and enter on the East Side of the Stadium (visitor side)

GO WILDCATS!!!

