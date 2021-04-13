Tuesday’s Sports

The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golf team carded the second-best round in program history to sit in second place after the opening 18 holes of the Lone Star Conference Championships on Monday.

MLB

Rays (5-5) 1 – Texas (3-7) 0

Tigers (4-6) 6 – Astros (6-4) 2

NHL

Tuesday

Dallas (15-14-11) hosts Panthers (26-12-4) at 7:30 pm

NCAA

A member of the University of Wyoming’s 2021 football recruiting class is dead after a Texas shooting. Tony Evans, Jr., 17, was shot early Sunday at a hotel in the Dallas area. The Dallas Morning News reports another person was wounded. Police told the Casper Star-Tribune that there are no arrests, and the motive is unknown. Evans was a wide receiver for Lancaster High School in Texas. He signed with Wyoming in February.

LSC

The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golf team carded the second-best round in program history to sit in second place after the opening 18 holes of the Lone Star Conference Championships on Monday. The Lions had three individuals under par on the way to a 2-under par 286, only one stroke off the program record. DBU leads the tournament at 16-under par 272.

RXIV

Northeast Texas Community College and Navarro College met up on the diamond at NTCC on Saturday after rains early in the week forced some changes to the schedule. NTCC would defeat Navarro 9-5 before falling 17-5 in Game 2. NTCC had a non-conference game Monday at North Central Texas College before returning to conference play against Panola College on Thursday. The Eagles will host the Ponies at 3:00 pm in a single game.

HIGH SCHOOL

During their April 12 regular meeting, the Longview ISD Board of Trustees approved several resolutions to improve various district facilities and install turf to baseball and softball fields.