Tuesday’s Sports

NBA’s Triple-Double King

MLB

Angels (16-18) 5 – Houston (18-17) 4

Giants (21-14) 3 – Texas (18-19 1

NHL

Stars (23-19-14) 5 – Blackhawks (24-25-7) 4 (Season Ends)

Tuesday Matchup

Boston vs. Vancouver at Winnipeg 7:00 pm

NBA

Russell Westbrook jumped up for an uncontested defensive rebound with 8:30 remaining against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday. He leaped past Oscar Robertson in the history books to become the NBA’s triple-double king. That simple rebound in the fourth quarter of the Wizards’ 125-124 loss at Atlanta completed a history-making triple-double that snapped a record that many thoughts claimed unattainable. It had stood since Robertson recorded his 181st triple-double on March 24, 1974. Robertson had been the all-time leader in the category since he took the lead during the 1961-62 season.

HIGH SCHOOL

FISH

Plano Marine of East Texas sponsored the Ultimate High School Fishing tournament on Lake Bob Sandlin last Saturday, May 8. Fishing wrapped up around 2:00 Saturday afternoon with weigh-in starting at 2:15. It is the championship tournament for 2020-2021. They handed out awards and scholarships at the weigh-in, and the winning team received a 2021 Skeeter XZ 150 boat. The high school students competing in the tournament were from multiple Texas schools, including Jefferson, Pleasant Grove, Hallsville, Queen City, and Timpson ISDs, just to name a few.

SOFTBALL

5A

Hallsville vs. Royse City at Hallsville Wed 7:00 pm (2-3)

Sulphur Springs vs. Huntsville at Whitehouse Wed 6:00 pm (2-3)

4A

Gilmer vs. Pleasant Grove at Marshall Thu 5:30 pm (2-3)

Carthage vs. Taylor at Madisonville Wed 6:30 pm (2-3)

North Lamar vs. Bullard at Rockwall Heath Thu 6:00 pm (2-3)

3A

White Oak vs West rusk at Hallsville Thu 6:00 pm (2-3)

Hughes Springs vs. Troup at Hallsville Fri 6:00 pm (2-3)

2A

Union Grove vs. Alba-Golden at Rains Fri 6:30 pm (1)

BASEBALL

5A

Marshall vs. Highland Park at Marshall Thu 7:30 (2-3)

Hallsville vs. Joshua at Mike Carter Thu 7:30 pm (2-3)

Texas High vs. Ennis at Midlothian Thu 7:00 pm (2-3)

4A

Liberty-Eylau vs. Kaufman at Sulphur Springs Thu 6:00 pm (2-3)

Pleasant Grove vs. Canton at ETBU Thu 7:30 pm (2-3)

Spring Hill vs. Caddo Mills at Mt Pleasant Thu 7:30 pm (2-3)

3A

Rains vs. Maypearl at Community Thu 7:00 pm (2-3)

Mt Vernon vs. Elysian Fields at Hughes Springs Thu 6:00 pm (2-3)

Mineola vs. New Diana at Driller Thu 7:00 pm (2-3)

Prairiland vs. Boyd TBA

Atlanta vs. White Oak at ETBU Wed 7:00 pm (2-3)

Harmony vs. Sabine at Cumberland Thu 6:00 pm (2-3)

2A

Sam Rayburn vs. Alvord at John Paul Thu 4:00 pm (2-3)

Trenton vs. Lindsay at Prosper Thu 6:30 pm (1)

Wolfe City vs. Muenster at Prosper Thu 7:00 pm (1)

Cooper vs. Windthorst at Denton Thu 6:00 pm (2-3)

1A

Dodd City vs. Perrin Whitt at Henrietta Fri 4:30 pm (2-3)

GOLF

Katie Hart, a sophomore at Chapel Hill Mt Pleasant, is competing in the State Tournament in Golf at Manor Texas. Tourney starts today

1A Girls: Lighthouse Country Club//Yardage: 5,061// Par 71

Team Results

School Players Day 1 Score Day 2 Score Total Score Notes Robert Lee Abigayle Smith, Mia Galvan, Mackenzie Galicia, Braylee Hood, Jade Arens 424.00 0.00 424 Veribest Madi Brown, Alexis Salvato, Callie Briley, Olivia Abbot, Hailey Abbott 428.00 0.00 428 Clyde Eula Hannah Cauthen, Ashtyn Cooley, Destinee Segura, Mailey Paige Goodman, Maris Pree Goodman 433.00 0.00 433 Garden City Briana Halfmann, Shelby Braden, Kylie Seidenberger, Kadie Dalton, Claire Fuchs 446.00 0.00 446 Happy Hannah Drake, Madison Matsler, Jessica Smith, Aimee McCarley, Halee Jo Johnson 457.00 0.00 457 Briscoe Fort Elliott Jazmine Henley, Sydney Hughes, Madison Moffett, Savanna Sims, Molly Meek 459.00 0.00 459 Throckmorton Hannah Green, Elaina Harris, Kayla Copely, Olivia Fauntleroy, Hanna Gage 472.00 0.00 472 Tilden McMullen County Jaycee Wheat, Delaney Smith, Emery Robles, Kaylie Measels, Emily Measels 492.00 0.00 492 Graford Cayla Carver, Harley Blakeley, Karsen Dixon, Ashley Crawford, Brooke Crawford 498.00 0.00 498 Utopia Wing Li, Khloei Johnston, Grace Hale, Cora Dean, Kylie Bomer 539.00 0.00 539 Leakey Ashtyn Warren, Avery Satterwhite, Tessa Rushing, Anna Jones, Kayla Allen 546.00 0.00 546 Henrietta Midway Jordan Davis, Kamryn Wyatt, Tristan Burns, Madalynn Sharp 554.00 0.00 554

Individuals