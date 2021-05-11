" /> Tuesday’s Sports – EastTexasRadio.com
Tuesday’s Sports

3 hours ago

NBA’s Triple-Double King

MLB

Angels (16-18) 5 – Houston (18-17) 4

Giants (21-14) 3 – Texas (18-19 1

NHL

Stars (23-19-14) 5 – Blackhawks (24-25-7) 4 (Season Ends)

Tuesday Matchup

Boston vs. Vancouver at Winnipeg 7:00 pm

NBA

Russell Westbrook jumped up for an uncontested defensive rebound with 8:30 remaining against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday. He leaped past Oscar Robertson in the history books to become the NBA’s triple-double king. That simple rebound in the fourth quarter of the Wizards’ 125-124 loss at Atlanta completed a history-making triple-double that snapped a record that many thoughts claimed unattainable. It had stood since Robertson recorded his 181st triple-double on March 24, 1974. Robertson had been the all-time leader in the category since he took the lead during the 1961-62 season.

HIGH SCHOOL

FISH

Plano Marine of East Texas sponsored the Ultimate High School Fishing tournament on Lake Bob Sandlin last Saturday, May 8. Fishing wrapped up around 2:00 Saturday afternoon with weigh-in starting at 2:15. It is the championship tournament for 2020-2021. They handed out awards and scholarships at the weigh-in, and the winning team received a 2021 Skeeter XZ 150 boat. The high school students competing in the tournament were from multiple Texas schools, including Jefferson, Pleasant Grove, Hallsville, Queen City, and Timpson ISDs, just to name a few.

SOFTBALL

5A

Hallsville vs. Royse City at Hallsville Wed 7:00 pm (2-3)

Sulphur Springs vs. Huntsville at Whitehouse Wed 6:00 pm (2-3)

4A

Gilmer vs. Pleasant Grove at Marshall Thu 5:30 pm (2-3)

Carthage vs. Taylor at Madisonville Wed 6:30 pm (2-3)

North Lamar vs. Bullard at Rockwall Heath Thu 6:00 pm (2-3)

3A
White Oak vs West rusk at Hallsville Thu 6:00 pm (2-3)

Hughes Springs vs. Troup at Hallsville Fri 6:00 pm (2-3)

2A

Union Grove vs. Alba-Golden at Rains Fri 6:30 pm (1)

BASEBALL

5A

Marshall vs. Highland Park at Marshall Thu 7:30 (2-3)

Hallsville vs. Joshua at Mike Carter Thu 7:30 pm (2-3)

Texas High vs. Ennis at Midlothian Thu 7:00 pm (2-3)

4A

Liberty-Eylau vs. Kaufman at Sulphur Springs Thu 6:00 pm (2-3)

Pleasant Grove vs. Canton at ETBU Thu 7:30 pm (2-3)

Spring Hill vs. Caddo Mills at Mt Pleasant Thu 7:30 pm (2-3)

3A

Rains vs. Maypearl at Community Thu 7:00 pm (2-3)

Mt Vernon vs. Elysian Fields at Hughes Springs Thu 6:00 pm (2-3)

Mineola vs. New Diana at Driller Thu 7:00 pm (2-3)

Prairiland vs. Boyd TBA

Atlanta vs. White Oak at ETBU Wed 7:00 pm (2-3)

Harmony vs. Sabine at Cumberland Thu 6:00 pm (2-3)

2A

Sam Rayburn vs. Alvord at John Paul Thu 4:00 pm (2-3)

Trenton vs. Lindsay at Prosper Thu 6:30 pm (1)

Wolfe City vs. Muenster at Prosper Thu 7:00 pm (1)

Cooper vs. Windthorst at Denton Thu 6:00 pm (2-3)

1A

Dodd City vs. Perrin Whitt at Henrietta Fri 4:30 pm (2-3)

GOLF

Katie Hart, a sophomore at Chapel Hill Mt Pleasant, is competing in the State Tournament in Golf at Manor Texas. Tourney starts today

1A Girls: Lighthouse Country Club//Yardage: 5,061// Par 71

Team Results

School Players Day 1 Score Day 2 Score Total Score Notes
Robert Lee Abigayle Smith, Mia Galvan, Mackenzie Galicia, Braylee Hood, Jade Arens 424.00 0.00 424
Veribest Madi Brown, Alexis Salvato, Callie Briley, Olivia Abbot, Hailey Abbott 428.00 0.00 428
Clyde Eula Hannah Cauthen, Ashtyn Cooley, Destinee Segura, Mailey Paige Goodman, Maris Pree Goodman 433.00 0.00 433
Garden City Briana Halfmann, Shelby Braden, Kylie Seidenberger, Kadie Dalton, Claire Fuchs 446.00 0.00 446
Happy Hannah Drake, Madison Matsler, Jessica Smith, Aimee McCarley, Halee Jo Johnson 457.00 0.00 457
Briscoe Fort Elliott Jazmine Henley, Sydney Hughes, Madison Moffett, Savanna Sims, Molly Meek 459.00 0.00 459
Throckmorton Hannah Green, Elaina Harris, Kayla Copely, Olivia Fauntleroy, Hanna Gage 472.00 0.00 472
Tilden McMullen County Jaycee Wheat, Delaney Smith, Emery Robles, Kaylie Measels, Emily Measels 492.00 0.00 492
Graford Cayla Carver, Harley Blakeley, Karsen Dixon, Ashley Crawford, Brooke Crawford 498.00 0.00 498
Utopia Wing Li, Khloei Johnston, Grace Hale, Cora Dean, Kylie Bomer 539.00 0.00 539
Leakey Ashtyn Warren, Avery Satterwhite, Tessa Rushing, Anna Jones, Kayla Allen 546.00 0.00 546
Henrietta Midway Jordan Davis, Kamryn Wyatt, Tristan Burns, Madalynn Sharp 554.00 0.00 554

 

Individuals

 

Name School Day 1 Score Day 2 Score Total Score Notes
Mailey Paige Goodman Clyde Eula 85.00 0.00 85
Cami Davidson Blackwell 86.00 0.00 86
Carmen Garcia Menard 94.00 0.00 94
Maris Pree Goodman Clyde Eula 95.00 0.00 95
Olivia Abbott Veribest 96.00 0.00 96
Hailey Abbott Veribest 96.00 0.00 96
Halee Jo Johnson Happy 99.00 0.00 99
Jade Arens Robert Lee 99.00 0.00 99
Kayla Copely Throckmorton 101.00 0.00 101
Braylee Hood Robert Lee 101.00 0.00 101
Clair Fuchs Garden City 103.00 0.00 103
Madison Moffett Briscoe Fort Elliott 104.00 0.00 104
Mackenzie Galicia Robert Lee 104.00 0.00 104
Trinity Rodriguez Munday 106.00 0.00 106
Lakyn Sandlin Ackerly Sands 106.00 0.00 106
Savanna Sims Briscoe Fort Elliott 109.00 0.00 109
Kadie Dalton Garden City 109.00 0.00 109
Haley Day Knippa 110.00 0.00 110
Emery Robles Tilden McMullen County 110.00 0.00 110
Brooke Crawford Graford 111.00 0.00 111
Kylie Seidenberger Garden City 111.00 0.00 111
Julia Delacruz Whitharral 113.00 0.00 113
Molly Meek Briscoe Fort Elliott 113.00 0.00 113
Aimee McCarley Happy 115.00 0.00 115
Jessica Smith Happy 115.00 0.00 115
Kaylie Measels Tilden McMullen County 117.00 0.00 117
Hanna Gage Throckmorton 117.00 0.00 117
Cara Bolt Three-Way School 118.00 0.00 118
Callie Briley Veribest 118.00 0.00 118
Jailynne Campbell Veribest 118.00 0.00 118
Mia Galvan Robert Lee 120.00 0.00 120
Emily Wellborn Iredell 122.00 0.00 122
Ashley Crawford Graford 122.00 0.00 122
Shelby Braden Garden City 123.00 0.00 123
Destinee Segura Clyde Eula 123.00 0.00 123
MacKenzie Berger Moulton 124.00 0.00 124
Chloe Carson Booker 125.00 0.00 125
Kylie Bomer Utopia 125.00 0.00 125
Harley Blakeley Graford 125.00 0.00 125
Olivia Fauntleroy Throckmorton 126.00 0.00 126  

 

