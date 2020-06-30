Tuesday’s Sports

Jayden and dad Mount Pleasant Head Softball Coach Jeremy Tarrant

MLB

A small group of players, including Nationals slugger Ryan Zimmerman and Rockies outfielder Ian Desmond, have announced they plan to sit out this season. The Minnesota Twins have shuffled their on-field staff to protect the health of some of their older coaches. As the sport lurches toward a late July start during the coronavirus crisis, roster flexibility and organizational depth will be essential. Zimmerman, who told The Associated Press last week he still was deciding whether to play this year, ultimately said having three young children, including a newborn, and a mother at higher risk because of multiple sclerosis factored into his decision.

NCAA

Five more Baylor University athletes tested positive for COVID-19, according to the school Monday. To date, 13 athletes have tested positive for the virus. Ten cases were active Monday, four of which were asymptomatic, and they are monitoring 20 others.

LSC

Three Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golfers have been named All-American Scholars by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association, as announced Monday. Sophie-Charlott Hempel earned the award for the third time, Paige-Lee Garris received the award for the second time, and Karlee Nichols received the honor for the first time. The criteria for selecting the All-American Scholar Team are some of the most stringent in all college athletics. The minimum cumulative GPA is 3.50. The Lions’ three honorees tie them the most from the 2019-20 configuration of the Lone Star Conference.

HIGH SCHOOL

Mount Pleasant Basketball’s Coach announced that there is no workout through July 3. The gym is closed, and workouts pick up Jul 6.

Nacogdoches ISD suspended female workouts for two weeks after learning a student has tested positive for COVID-19. According to the school’s Facebook page, the school learned of the positive test on June 26. The student last participated at the school on June 18.

Tioga High School is the most recent athletic program in Texoma to suspend its summer workout program. The announcement comes after the parents of two athletes contracted COVID-19. Out of an abundance of caution, Sherman’s athletic program shut down its in-person workouts for the next two weeks after a coach tested positive for COVID-19. Sherman High School has transitioned back into a fully-online workout program.

Jayden Tarrant connected for three home runs and tossed a complete-game gem to help lead Texas Combat to the tournament championship Sunday in Mt Pleasant. Jayden is the son of Mount Pleasant Head Softball Coach Jeremy Tarrant.