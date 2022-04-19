Tuesday’s Sports

Ed Jasper

NBA

East

G2 76ers (51-31 2-0) 112 – Raptors (46-34) 97

West

G2 Mavericks (52-30 1-1) 110 – Jazz (49-33) 104

G2 Warriors (53-29 2-0) 126 – Nuggets (48-34) 106

NHL

Canucks (38-28-10) 6 – Stars (43-26-5) 2

MLB

Monday

Astros (6-4) 8 – Angels (6-5) 3

Tuesday

Angels at Houston Astros 7:10 pm

Rangers at Seattle Mariners 8:40 pm

NFL

Ed Jasper, the former All-East Texas standout as a Troup Tiger who starred at Texas A&M and played in the NFL with Philadelphia, has passed away. He was 49.

COLLEGE

Monday, a judge placed a former student manager of Baylor University’s national championship basketball team on deferred probation for sexual assault of a female student’s March 2021.

Judge Susan Kelly of Waco’s 54th State District Court sentenced Muhlenpoh to deferred probation for seven years, fined him $1,000, and ordered him to perform 300 hours of community service.

In softball last week, Howard Payne, sophomore right-hander Bree Cason of Telephone, Texas, recorded the complete game, 3-2 win over UT-Dallas, striking out four and allowing two runs on five hits.

Nathan McCulloch sits in a tie for second place after the first two rounds of the Lone Star Conference Men’s Golf Championship. Tied in sixth place is the Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s golf team after Monday’s action at the Squaw Valley Golf Course.

HIGH SCHOOL

Former Tiger Basketball and All-State star Zaveion Chism-Okoh signed a letter of intent to join the Evansville Purple Aces. In his 2020-’21 senior season, Chism-Okoh helped lead the Tigers to a 27-1 record, undefeated district championship, three state rankings, and a regional tournament trip. He averaged 13.6 points and 2.6 steals per game, earning District MVP, All-Region, and All-State honors.

SOFTBALL

Gladewater at Hughes Springs 6:00 pm

Liberty Eylau at Gilmer 6:00 pm

Sulphur Springs at Pine Tree 6:00 pm

BASEBALL

Gilmer at North Lamar 7:00 pm

Gladewater at Hughes Springs 7:00 pm

Sulphur Springs at Pine Tree 7:00 pm

GOLF

Mt Pleasant at Girl’s regional tournament in Rockwall today