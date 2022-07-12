Tuesday’s Sports

Marion Barber III

MLB

Monday

Rangers (40-44) 10 – Athletics (29-59) 8

Tuesday

Athletics at Arlington Rangers 7:05 pm

Astros at Anaheim Angels 8:38 pm

Dodger Stadium concession workers have threatened a strike in the days leading up to the All-Star Game. Unite Here Local 11, the union representing those workers announced in a news release on Monday that “99%” of the employees voted in favor of going on strike, adding that one could occur “at any moment.” A representative for Levy Restaurants did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Dodger Stadium will soon host its first All-Star Game in 42 years, beginning with the Futures Game on Saturday, the Home Run Derby on Monday, and the main event on Tuesday. The Dodgers will navigate a five-game road trip ahead of the festivities.

NFL

Frisco Police concluded that heat stroke caused the death of former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III. However, in a statement Monday, Frisco Police say the Collin County medical examiner ruled Barber’s death an accident. Barber spent six seasons with Dallas and one with the Chicago Bears. He made the Pro Bowl in 2007.

Monday, the Steelers announced a name change. Known as Heinz Field since it opened in 2001, the stadium will be known as Acrisure (ACK-cuh-SURE) Stadium beginning this season. Terms of the new 15-year deal were not released. But Acrisure, a top-10 global insurance broker, has grown its revenue to more than $3.8 billion in just over eight years. It also has the naming rights to indoor arena workers are constructing near Palm Springs, California.

NBA

The NBA had been voting on the play-in’s inclusion year-to-year basis for the 2020-’21 and 2021-’22 seasons. Still, the support exists ahead of Tuesday’s ownership meetings at the summer league to turn the competition into a standard component of the league’s schedule. Sources said that they expect the board of governors also to pass a rule that penalizes the “take foul” on fast breaks with a free throw and possession of the ball for the offense.

COLLEGE

Texas Tech announced the most significant investment in its athletic program’s history on Monday night. Once combined, TTU says, its facilities will be the largest continuous football complex in the nation.

Texas Tech is using $200 million to build a new South End Zone and football training facility. In a digital announcement Monday, Athletics Director Kirby Hocutt said this shows the commitment to strengthening the football program.