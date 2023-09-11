Two Counties Are Waiting On Rain This Week

Two counties in Northeast Texas do not have burn bans. Franklin County issued a burn ban Monday, leaving Titus and Camp counties except for the City of Mt Pleasant within Titus County. Mt Pleasant has a burn ban. Titus County Judge Kent Cooper, who broke a tie vote, said the commissioners voted against putting a burn ban in place Monday morning. Those who voted no, Joe Mitchel and Dana Applewhite, agreed with Judge Cooper that the public does not want the government to tell them what to do. Jeff Parchman and Jimmy Parker voted with the new County Emergency Management Coordinator, Jerry Ward’s recommendation for a ban. Camp County points to the low number of wildfires.

The Outdoor Burning Rule (Appendix C) does allow certain exceptions in burn bans. If your situation meets all requirements for one of the exceptions described in the rule, you may conduct outdoor burning. You may also need authorization from the appropriate regional office before you burn, depending on the circumstances. Remember to check local ordinances or other regulations about burning.