Two Injured, One Arrested After Delta County Crash

‘Press Release From Delta County Sheriff Charla Singleton

On Tuesday, May 23, 2023, just before 11:00 a.m., deputies and first responders were dispatched to the area of Highway 24 north and FM 198 for a two-vehicle major crash. Upon arrival, it was determined by emergency medical personnel on scene that two occupants out of one of the vehicles were going to be flown out via helicopter to a medical facility because of their injuries.

Witnesses identified the driver of the second vehicle involved and gave information to deputies on scene that the driver had an odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his person. Deputies determined that in fact the driver later identified as 37-year-old Austin resident Matthew Ryan Harvey had been drinking and was detained.

Because of the severity of the crash, Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers were summoned to work the crash scene. Upon arrival of the troopers, they further determined that Mr. Harvey was indeed intoxicated at a level that impaired his abilities. He was arrested and brought to the Delta County Jail where he was booked in for two counts of Felony 3 Intoxication Assault with Vehicle Causing Serious Bodily Injury.