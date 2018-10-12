City National Bank – Advantage Checking Header
cypress basin hospice
Momentum Factory Clearance Aug 2018
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Paris Ford Lincoln 12-12-12 Charity Giveaway 2018
Morrell banner
Car-Mart Oct. 2018
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017

Two Story Tall Tomato Plant

5 hours ago

 

A Pennsylvania family’s home is drawing onlookers after their front yard tomato plant unexpectedly grew to a staggering 22 feet tall. Sam Krum said he has been planting vegetables for years, but the tomato plant he put in front of his Bloomsburg home just five months ago is the first to shoot up to such an unexpected height. “I don’t know why it got that big, but it just grew and grew and grew,” Krum said. He said his fertilizer recipe might be to blame. “I fertilize it with a special concoction and just watched it get bigger and bigger. My family has canned them, made tomato sauce and spaghetti sauce. My kids are just sick of eating the tomatoes,” he said. The tallest tomato plant listed by Guinness World Records was a 65-foot plant grown by Nutriculture Ltd. of Mawdesley, England.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved                                     