An East Texas woman was killed in a head-on collision with a truck towing a trailer in Cherokee County. The DPS reports that 41-year-old Sabrina A. Gray of Cuney was driving the wrong way on US Highway 175 and 59-year-old Pete E. Garner, of Brownsboro, who was towing a trailer his truck, was traveling southeast and struck Gray’s car head-on. Gray was ejected from her vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.