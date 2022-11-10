TxDOT Hosts Online Meetings

Public Meetings for US 271 Improvements Set in November

Comments sought on US 271 in Lamar, Red River Counties

PARIS – The Texas Department of Transportation will host online virtual and in-person public meetings to gather public input on proposed improvements for US 271 in Lamar and Red River Counties.

The online virtual public meeting will be available through Dec 2, 2022. It will provide an audio and video presentation about the proposed widening of US 271 from Loop 286 in Lamar County to State Highway 37 in Red River County from a two-lane to a four-lane divided highway.

An in-person public meeting for the same project is slated for 5 to 7 p.m. Nov 15 in the Prairiland High School cafeteria in Pattonville, Texas. The school address is 466 FM 196 South, Pattonville, Texas 75468.

To participate in the virtual public meeting, go to www.txdot.gov and click on Projects. Then click on Hearings-Meetings and select the US 271 project link.

After either meeting, residents can provide comments and input to help TxDOT improve this portion of the roadway. Texas has funded the proposed project. It would help if you postmarked your comments, or we need to receive them by Dec 2 at the TxDOT Paris District Office, 1365 N. Main Street, Paris, TX 75460. Those participating in the virtual public meeting can submit their comments by email through the online meeting site.

More information about the project and public meetings are available by calling (903) 737-9282.

TxDOT’s Paris District includes Delta, Fannin, Franklin, Grayson, Hunt, Hopkins, Lamar, Rains, and Red River counties.

INTERSTATE 30 RAMP CLOSURE IN TEXARKANA IS SCHEDULED DURING OVERNIGHT HOURS THIS WEEKEND

ATLANTA – The ramp connecting westbound Interstate 30 to US 59/I-369 south (exit 220A) in Texarkana will be temporarily closed early Saturday morning (11/12/22) from midnight until 6:00 am.

During this time, crews plan to remove an overhead sign from the interstate.

Westbound traffic will be detoured to University Avenue (exit 219) and then back to US 59/I-369 south.

Motorists are encouraged to allow extra time for travel if they plan to be in the area during that time.