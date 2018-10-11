TxDOT – Paris

Crack Seal Repairs Begin Oct. 16 in Delta, Lamar, Red River Counties

Watch for occasional lane closures

Oct. 11, 2018

PARIS – Texas Department of Transportation officials today announced that crack seal repairs on roadways in Delta, Lamar and Red River Counties will begin Oct. 16. As a result, motorists may encounter occasional lane closures.

D&M Contractors LLC, Van, Texas, was awarded the contract for these repairs valued at more than $219,000 and was granted 45 working days, weather permitting, to complete the work.

TxDOT officials said the contractor will begin work in Delta County, and then move through Lamar County before beginning work in Red River County.

This project will include the intersections/interchanges of State Loop 286 and US 271 in Paris, Texas, and will include ramp closures at these sites. Officials said the contractor has tentatively scheduled work on these ramps for Sunday, Oct. 21 to minimize disruptions in traffic. Message boards will be placed on or before Oct. 15 at these locations to alert the traveling public.

Other locations in Lamar County may also be affected by this repair work on Oct. 21, officials said.

Motorists who frequently travel in Delta, Lamar and Red River Counties are asked to pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones; especially while these repairs are underway. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

For more information, contact Tim.McAlavy@txdot.gov or (903) 737-9213.

Expect Road Closures for Bridge Upgrades at Four Locations

Please use other routes while bridges are replaced

Oct. 11, 2018

PARIS – Texas Department of Transportation officials today announced that bridge replacement projects at four locations in Delta and Lamar Counties will require road closures.

Stateline Construction LLC, Texarkana, Texas, was granted 247 working days, weather permitting, to complete this work valued at more than $1 million. The target completion date for this project is June 2019, officials said.

The contractor will replace existing bridges and bridge approaches at these locations: Lamar County Road 44600 at Faught Creek; Delta County Road 4250 at a Branch of Brushy Creek; Delta County Road 3080 at Draw Creek; and Delta County Road 3220 at Big Creek. These roadways will be closed at these locations while the work is underway, officials said.

The contractor will begin work Oct. 25 simultaneously at DCR 3220 and DCR 3080. After these bridges are replaced, the contractor anticipates beginning work on DCR 4250 at Brushy Creek in late January 2019, and then on Lamar County Road 44600 at Faught Creek in late April 2019.

Motorists who regularly travel these roadways in Delta and Lamar County are advised to find alternate routes while these bridges are being replaced. They are also asked to pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones; especially while this construction is underway. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

For more information, contact Tim.McAlavy@txdot.gov or (903) 737-9213.