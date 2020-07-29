TxDOT Virtual Public Meeting

Virtual Public Meeting for U.S. 82 near Clarksville set on August 13

Comments sought on proposed improvements

PARIS – The Texas Department of Transportation will host an online virtual public meeting at 5:00 pm August 13 to gather public input on proposed improvements for U.S. 82 from the intersection of B.U. 82 and State Highway 37 to FM 412 in Clarksville, Texas.

A pre-recorded audio and video presentation will cover several improvements proposed for this portion of U.S. 82 in Red River County. This proposed project aims to improve safety, mobility, and regional connectivity, manage congestion, and address roadway deficiencies. After the online presentation, residents can provide comments and input that will help TxDOT improve this vital roadway.

The pre-recorded presentation will explain the proposed improvements and includes maps of the project location and design. Proposed improvements consist of widening U.S. 82 from a two-lane undivided highway to a four-lane divided rural highway. Other proposed improvements include reconstruction of interchanges, ramps, bridges, and sidewalk, trail and drainage upgrades.

An interactive online survey will be available for the public to provide comments and feedback. The presentation will remain available online through the comment period deadline of August 28, 2020, TxDOT officials said.

To view the pre-recorded presentation, go to www.txdot.gov and click on Inside TxDOT. Then click on Get Involved, followed by Hearings-Meetings.

Residents can also copy/paste this link into their browser:

https://www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/get-involved/about/hearings-meetings/paris/081320.html

Comments can also be written and mailed to Duane Good P.E., TxDOT Paris District Office, 1365 N. Main Street, Paris, TX 75460. You may send comments via email to Duane.Good@txdot.gov.

Personal communication or accommodation needs for the virtual meeting, such as the need for an interpreter, can be arranged by contacting the district office at (903) 737-9300 by August 11, 2020.

TxDOT’s Paris District includes Delta, Fannin, Franklin, Grayson, Hunt, Hopkins, Lamar, Rains, and Red River counties.

For more information, contact Tim.McAlavy@txdot.gov or (903) 737-9213.