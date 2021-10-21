UIL Council Results

UIL Legislative Council Meeting Results

AUSTIN, TX— The University Interscholastic League Legislative Council met Sunday and Monday to decide proposed rule changes in UIL academics, athletics, music, and policy.

The Legislative Council passed an amendment to add the athletic plan and structure for the Water Polo pilot program to the UIL Constitution and Contest Rules beginning in the 2022-23 school year. They also approved adding a third conference for Swimming and Diving at the 4A and below level. It would become official for the 2022-23 school year.

The Council also approved an amendment to amend UIL Reclassification and Realignment Policies and Procedures to account for homeschool student participation in enrollment calculations for schools allowing homeschool students to participate in UIL activities.

In academics, the Council passed an amendment to ban physical contact strikes in the One-Act Play competition.

You can find all rule changes approved during this meeting on the UIL website: Click Here.

You can view a video recap here:

Public Forum: Click Here

General Session: Click here

The Commissioner of Education must approve all rule changes passed by the Legislative Council before they take effect.

UIL State Executive Committee Meeting Results

AUSTIN, TX — The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League met Wednesday to hand down decisions on the eligibility of student-athletes.

The committee denied the student-athletes from Corpus Christi Flour Bluff High School and Laredo Alexander High School an appeal for varsity eligibility, upholding the previous ruling of the district executive committee.