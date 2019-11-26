cypress basin hospice
UIL Volleyball

38 mins ago

2019 UIL State Volleyball All-Tournament Teams

GARLAND, TX —The 2019 UIL Volleyball State All-Tournament Teams, as selected by the Texas Girls Coaches Association Volleyball Committee.

* – Indicates championship game MVP selected by the media.

Conference 1A

Kacie Kimbrough*               Jr.        Neches

Emily Hill                               Jr.        Neches

Lexi Rogers                          Jr.        Neches

Kylie Sanders                       Sr.       Blum

Bailey Dawson                     Sr.       Water Valley

Brooke Schobel                   Jr.        Round Top-Carmine

Conference 2A

Anne Williams*                     Sr.       Crawford

Ana Maddox                         Sr.       Crawford

Lexi Moody                           So.      Crawford

Sarah Grace Merry              Sr.       Jewett Leon

Jordan Dewberry                 Sr.       Wink

Kyndal Coufal                       Sr.       Burton

Conference 3A

Kylann Griffith*                     Sr.       Vanderbilt Industrial

Allie Eschenburg                 Jr.        Vanderbilt Industrial

Lindi Boling                           Sr.       Van Alstyne

Micah Welch                         Sr.       Van Alstyne

Kinley Rudder                      Jr.        Bushland

Shelby Ray                           Jr.        Lexington

Conference 4A

Alexis Dacosta*                    So.      Lamar Fulshear

Brooklyn Dacosta                Sr.       Lamar Fulshear

Ellie Echter                            Jr.        Lamar Fulshear

Darcy Dodd                          Sr.       Hereford

Madeline Pyles                    So.      Kennedale

Cami Hicks                            Sr.       Carthage

Conference 5A

Cecily Bramschreiber*        Jr.        Lucas Lovejoy

Averi Carlson                       So.      Lucas Lovejoy

Lexie Collins                         Jr.        Lucas Lovejoy

Brianna Ford                         Sr.       Canyon Randall

Kylie Wickley                        So.      San Antonio Alamo Heights

Ashlyn Svoboda                   Jr.        Friendswood

Conference 6A

Charitie Luper*                     Jr.        Northwest Nelson

Paige Flickinger                   Sr.       Northwest Nelson

Payton Chamberlain           Jr.        Northwest Nelson

Iman Ndiaye                         Sr.       Plano West

Jill Pressly                             Sr.       Plano West

Reagan Rutherford             Sr.       Fort Bend Ridge Point

