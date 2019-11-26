2019 UIL State Volleyball All-Tournament Teams
GARLAND, TX —The 2019 UIL Volleyball State All-Tournament Teams, as selected by the Texas Girls Coaches Association Volleyball Committee.
* – Indicates championship game MVP selected by the media.
Conference 1A
Kacie Kimbrough* Jr. Neches
Emily Hill Jr. Neches
Lexi Rogers Jr. Neches
Kylie Sanders Sr. Blum
Bailey Dawson Sr. Water Valley
Brooke Schobel Jr. Round Top-Carmine
Conference 2A
Anne Williams* Sr. Crawford
Ana Maddox Sr. Crawford
Lexi Moody So. Crawford
Sarah Grace Merry Sr. Jewett Leon
Jordan Dewberry Sr. Wink
Kyndal Coufal Sr. Burton
Conference 3A
Kylann Griffith* Sr. Vanderbilt Industrial
Allie Eschenburg Jr. Vanderbilt Industrial
Lindi Boling Sr. Van Alstyne
Micah Welch Sr. Van Alstyne
Kinley Rudder Jr. Bushland
Shelby Ray Jr. Lexington
Conference 4A
Alexis Dacosta* So. Lamar Fulshear
Brooklyn Dacosta Sr. Lamar Fulshear
Ellie Echter Jr. Lamar Fulshear
Darcy Dodd Sr. Hereford
Madeline Pyles So. Kennedale
Cami Hicks Sr. Carthage
Conference 5A
Cecily Bramschreiber* Jr. Lucas Lovejoy
Averi Carlson So. Lucas Lovejoy
Lexie Collins Jr. Lucas Lovejoy
Brianna Ford Sr. Canyon Randall
Kylie Wickley So. San Antonio Alamo Heights
Ashlyn Svoboda Jr. Friendswood
Conference 6A
Charitie Luper* Jr. Northwest Nelson
Paige Flickinger Sr. Northwest Nelson
Payton Chamberlain Jr. Northwest Nelson
Iman Ndiaye Sr. Plano West
Jill Pressly Sr. Plano West
Reagan Rutherford Sr. Fort Bend Ridge Point