2019 UIL State Volleyball All-Tournament Teams

GARLAND, TX —The 2019 UIL Volleyball State All-Tournament Teams, as selected by the Texas Girls Coaches Association Volleyball Committee.

* – Indicates championship game MVP selected by the media.

Conference 1A

Kacie Kimbrough* Jr. Neches

Emily Hill Jr. Neches

Lexi Rogers Jr. Neches

Kylie Sanders Sr. Blum

Bailey Dawson Sr. Water Valley

Brooke Schobel Jr. Round Top-Carmine

Conference 2A

Anne Williams* Sr. Crawford

Ana Maddox Sr. Crawford

Lexi Moody So. Crawford

Sarah Grace Merry Sr. Jewett Leon

Jordan Dewberry Sr. Wink

Kyndal Coufal Sr. Burton

Conference 3A

Kylann Griffith* Sr. Vanderbilt Industrial

Allie Eschenburg Jr. Vanderbilt Industrial

Lindi Boling Sr. Van Alstyne

Micah Welch Sr. Van Alstyne

Kinley Rudder Jr. Bushland

Shelby Ray Jr. Lexington

Conference 4A

Alexis Dacosta* So. Lamar Fulshear

Brooklyn Dacosta Sr. Lamar Fulshear

Ellie Echter Jr. Lamar Fulshear

Darcy Dodd Sr. Hereford

Madeline Pyles So. Kennedale

Cami Hicks Sr. Carthage

Conference 5A

Cecily Bramschreiber* Jr. Lucas Lovejoy

Averi Carlson So. Lucas Lovejoy

Lexie Collins Jr. Lucas Lovejoy

Brianna Ford Sr. Canyon Randall

Kylie Wickley So. San Antonio Alamo Heights

Ashlyn Svoboda Jr. Friendswood

Conference 6A

Charitie Luper* Jr. Northwest Nelson

Paige Flickinger Sr. Northwest Nelson

Payton Chamberlain Jr. Northwest Nelson

Iman Ndiaye Sr. Plano West

Jill Pressly Sr. Plano West

Reagan Rutherford Sr. Fort Bend Ridge Point