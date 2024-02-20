VFW Honors Paris ISD Teacher, Student

Submitted by Richard McIntire, VFW Post 3990 in Paris, TX

On 17 February VFW district 12 had its quarterly meeting in Sulphur Springs Texas. Region 12 is made up of 11 post across East Texas. Each year the VFW gives a teacher of the year award to a teacher who has demonstrated their patriotism to this country by being involved in civic events and programs. Ms. Norma Wright , senior government teacher at Paris Highschool won 1st place at post 3990 in Paris which qualified her for district 12 where she again won first place. Ms. Wright was awarded a plaque from district 12 along with a check and one from our local VFW post 3990 totaling $500.Ms Wright’s civic involvement includes being an associate member of the Marine Corps League, Co-Coordinator for the Toys For Tots program covering Lamar and Red River counties. Ms. Wrigt is also a PFC in the Texas State Guard and assigned to the 1st brigade , third battalion bravo company Greenville Texas. Ms. Wright set up Paris High schools first veterans day program in 2023 and has started taking her government class to the RRV memorial where local veterans share their knowledge with students.

Veterans of Foreign wars also has a voice of democracy award that goes out to a student from 9th to 12th grades. Ms. Madeline Green, a Paris Highschool senior, won at post 3990 Paris with her essay on voice of democracy and was awarded a $250 check. Madeline’s essay was then forwarded to district 12’s competition where she again took first place and was awarded a check for another $500 and a plaque. Madeline’s essay went to the state level where she was competing against almost 1800 students from across the state of Texas. District 12 has never had a nominee that made it to the top ten at state level. Madeline won 3rd place and was awarded a $7500 scholarship from the VFW riders, A bike group made up of VFW members across the state. Ms. Madeline plans to use her scholarship to obtain a degree in Biology with the intent of going pre-med and getting a doctorate in Psychiatry. Ms. Norma Wright and Ms. Madeline Green not only represented Paris Highschool in outstanding fashion but the city of Paris as well.