Wall That Heals Arrives In Sulphur Springs, Volunteers Needed Wednesday

The Wall That Heals, a replica of the Vietnam War Memorial in Washington, arrived in Sulphur Springs Tuesday accompanied by by Patriot Guard Riders, local motorcyclists, law enforcement and fire departments. Today, Sulphur Springs ISD staff and students, City Employees, Committee Members, and Volunteers will erect The Wall and Mobile Education Center on the High School Track, and a “soft opening”  will be held.

Mandatory Volunteer training is 6:00-7:00 pm for all those who wish to attend or assist at The Wall That Heals or the Command Post. To VOLUNTEER, visit thewallthatheals dash sstx dot org and use the SignUp Genius app under the VOLUNTEER tab. The Wall and the accompanying museum is at the Sulphur Springs High School track and will be open 24 hours a day from November 4 – 7.

 

