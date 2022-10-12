Wednesday’s Sports

MLB

Tuesday

Phillies 7 – Braves 6

Yankees 4 – Guardians 1

Dodgers 5 – Padres 3

Astros 8 – Mariners 7

The walk-off home run by Houston Astros’ slugger Yordan Alvarez hit to cap a wild come-from-behind victory in Game 1 of the American League Division Series on Tuesday.

Wednesday

Phillies at Atlanta Braves 3:35 pm FOX

Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers 7:37 pm FS1

NBA

Tuesday

Thunder (4-1) 115 – Pistons (0-3) 99

Spurs (1-3) 111 – Jazz (1-2) 104

Wednesday

Pelicans at Miami Heat 6:30 pm

COLLEGE

The Northeast Texas Community College’s Rodeo team made the long trip to Uvalde for the Southwest Texas Junior College Rodeo Oct 6-8. Garrett Fields led the way for the Men’s team competing in Steer Wrestling. Fields came in second in the long round and finished third in short, placing him third in the average for the Rodeo and bringing in 115 points for the Men’s team. For the Women, NTCC sent three to the short round (finals). Taylor Eastridge was fifth in the long game of Women’s Barrel racing, improving to fourth in the short round and average to earn points for the women’s team. NTCC will host the third NIRA Southern Region Rodeo of the fall season, Oct 21-22, in Mount Pleasant at the Mount Pleasant Rodeo Association Arena on Greenhill Road.

HIGH SCHOOL

Volleyball

Tuesday

Gilmer 3 – TY Chapel Hill 0

Hallsville 3 – Mt Pleasant 0

Harmony 3 – Winona 0

New Diana 3 – Daingerfield 0

Spring Hill 3 – Center 0

White Oak 3 – Hughes Springs 0