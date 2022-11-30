Wednesday’s Sports

(AP Photo/Jerome Delay)
FIFA
Christian Pulisic scored in the 38th minute colliding with the goalkeeper. As a result, the United States advanced to the knockout round of the World Cup with a 1-0 win over Iran on Tuesday in a politically charged rematch of their famous meeting a quarter-century ago.
NBA
Tuesday
Mavericks (10-10) 116 – Warriors (11-11) 113
Wednesday
Raptors at New Orleans Saints 7:00 pm
Spues at Oklahoma City Thunder 7:00 pm
Rockets at Denver Nuggets 8:00 pm
NFL
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes have welcomed their second child into the world! In a tweet, QB Mahomes said that Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III was born on Nov. 28. Baby Patrick weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces.
COLLEGE
The Stephen F. Austin State University Board of Regents voted Tuesday to accept the University of Texas system’s offer for affiliation.
They approved the decision in an 8-1 vote, with one member opposing, saying they feared it would eventually lead to changing the university’s name.
HIGH SCHOOL
According to Arp ISD, Coach Winston Butler and his mother, Dorene Freeney, lost everything when their home caught fire. However, the Arp community has stepped up by helping with food, clothing, money, and donations.
Football Point Spread
Football
Thursday
Christian Heritage (11-2) +3 vs. Bracken Christian (11-2) at Waco ISD, Thursday, 11:00 am.
Friday
Carthage (13-0) +17 vs. Pleasant Grove (11-2) at Marshall at 7:00 pm
Cooper (13-0) vs. Timpson (13-0) +17 at Lindale at 7:00 pm
Grandview (11-2) vs. Malakoff (12-1) +6 at Waxahachie at 7:30 pm
Kilgore (10-3) vs. Chapel Hill (11-2) +5 Tyler Rose, 7:00 pm
Mansfield (13-0) vs. Longview (13-0) +17 at Mesquite Mem at 7:00 pm
Newton (12-1) +21 vs. Harmony (8-5) at SFA at 7:00 pm