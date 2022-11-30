Wednesday’s Sports

(AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

FIFA

Christian Pulisic scored in the 38th minute colliding with the goalkeeper. As a result, the United States advanced to the knockout round of the World Cup with a 1-0 win over Iran on Tuesday in a politically charged rematch of their famous meeting a quarter-century ago.

NBA

Tuesday

Mavericks (10-10) 116 – Warriors (11-11) 113

Wednesday

Raptors at New Orleans Saints 7:00 pm

Spues at Oklahoma City Thunder 7:00 pm

Rockets at Denver Nuggets 8:00 pm

NFL

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes have welcomed their second child into the world! In a tweet, QB Mahomes said that Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III was born on Nov. 28. Baby Patrick weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces.

COLLEGE

The Stephen F. Austin State University Board of Regents voted Tuesday to accept the University of Texas system’s offer for affiliation.

They approved the decision in an 8-1 vote, with one member opposing, saying they feared it would eventually lead to changing the university’s name.

HIGH SCHOOL

According to Arp ISD, Coach Winston Butler and his mother, Dorene Freeney, lost everything when their home caught fire. However, the Arp community has stepped up by helping with food, clothing, money, and donations.

Football Point Spread

Football

Thursday

Christian Heritage (11-2) +3 vs. Bracken Christian (11-2) at Waco ISD, Thursday, 11:00 am.

Friday

Carthage (13-0) +17 vs. Pleasant Grove (11-2) at Marshall at 7:00 pm

Cooper (13-0) vs. Timpson (13-0) +17 at Lindale at 7:00 pm

Grandview (11-2) vs. Malakoff (12-1) +6 at Waxahachie at 7:30 pm

Kilgore (10-3) vs. Chapel Hill (11-2) +5 Tyler Rose, 7:00 pm

Mansfield (13-0) vs. Longview (13-0) +17 at Mesquite Mem at 7:00 pm

Newton (12-1) +21 vs. Harmony (8-5) at SFA at 7:00 pm