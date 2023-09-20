Wednesday’s Sports

MLB

Tuesday

Orioles (95-56) 9 – Astros (84-68) 5

Rangers (83-68) 6 – Red Sox (75-77) 4

Mariners (83-68) 7 – Athletics (46-105) 2

Texas Rangers did in the Boston Red Sox 6-4 on Tuesday night in their bid for an AL playoff berth. Texas ended a four-game losing streak and closed within a half-game of AL West-leading Houston. The Rangers remained tied with Seattle for the third wild card, one game behind Toronto. Texas plays the Mariners in seven of its last ten games.

Wednesday

Red Sox (75-77) at Arlington Rangers (83-68) at 1:05 pm

Orioles (95-56) at Houston Astros (84-68) at 1:10 pm

WORLD CUP

Spain’s World Cup-winning squad agreed to end their boycott of the national team early on Wednesday after the country’s football federation (RFEF) said it would make “immediate and profound changes” to its structure. They decided around 10:00 pm Texas time after more than seven hours of meetings at a hotel in Oliva.

COLLEGE

Big 12 Conference top five

TCU Horned Frogs, BYU Cougars, Kansas Jayhawks, No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners, No. 3 Texas Longhorns.

After a week off, the Texas A&M University-Commerce football team faces a challenging task, heading east to Old Dominion, facing the first Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) program since the move up to NCAA Division I. Neither team is nationally ranked.

HIGH SCHOOL

Longview swept Mt Pleasant’s Lady Tigers Tuesday winning 25-11, 25-20, and 25-20. Longview is now 3-1 in District 15-5A. No. 10 ranked Hallsville did in Whitehouse 3-0.