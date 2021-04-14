Wednesday’s Sports

MLB

Texas (4-7) 8 – Rays (5-6) 3

Tigers (5-6) 8 – Houston (6-5) 2

NHL

Panthers (27-12-4) 3 – Stars (15-14-12) 2

NFL

Players from the Denver Broncos, Seattle Seahawks, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will not formally report to their respective team facilities next week to begin voluntary offseason workouts. That according to a statement released by the NFL Players Association on Tuesday. They cited rising COVID-19 positivity rates in Denver and surrounding communities and the lack of “adequate protocols in place.”

NCAA

Baylor’s Davion Mitchell is declaring for the 2021 NBA draft. He plans to hire an agent, according to a post on Instagram Tuesday night.

LSC

A day after approaching the school record, the Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golf team cleared that hurdle, shooting a 5-under par 283 in the second round of the Lone Star Conference Women’s Golf Championships at Texas Rangers Golf Club.

Tuesday, the Lone Star Conference named Texas A&M University-Commerce pitcher Emily Otto the Softball Pitcher of the Week.

ASC

LeTourneau junior Jack Miller (Diana, Texas) won the East Texas Invitational pole vault, clearing 4.85 meters (15 ft.-11 in.). His height ranks seventh in the nation. It is Miller’s third Athlete of the Week of the year and sixth of his career.

HIGH SCHOOL

SOFTBALL

Como-Pickton 8 – Alba-Golden 2

Gilmer 7 – Pittsburg 0

Gladewater 11 – Daingerfield 3

Grand Saline 8 – Chisum 7

Hallsville 11 – Mt Pleasant 0

Harmony 7 – Mineola 0

Harmony 11 – Winnsboro 1

Hughes Springs 6 – White Oak 5

Marshall 11 – Pine Tree 4

North Lamar 10 – Gilmer 0

Ore City 4 – New Diana 2

Ore City 20 – Daingerfield 0

Rains 15 – Prairiland 1

Rivercrest 10 – Detroit 2

Sulphur Springs 8 – Texas High 1

Union Grove 16 – Union Hill 0

Whitewright 8 – Bonham 0

Wednesday

Sulphur Bluff vs. Yantis 4:30 pm

BASEBALL

Cooper 7 – Wolfe City 3

Daingerfield 18 – Gladewater 5

Gilmer 6 – Pittsburg 0

Hallsville 4 – Mt Pleasant 1

Marshall 14 – Pine Tree 3

New Diana 15 – Ore City 2

Pleasant Grove 15 – Gilmer 5