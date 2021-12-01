Wednesday’s Sports

MLB

According to sources familiar with the talks, a day of negotiating brought Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association no closer to a new collective bargaining agreement. On Tuesday, the sides met in Irving, Texas, one day before the current deal would expire at 10:59 pm Texas time Wednesday.

NBA

Wednesday

Dallas at New Orleans 7:00 pm

Houston at Oklahoma City 7:00 pm

The Dallas Mavericks are behind Phoenix, Golden State, and Utah in the Western Conference.

On Tuesday night, they placed LeBron James on the NBA’s health and safety protocols and ruled him out for the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Sacramento Kings. James says he is vaccinated, so he either tested positive for COVID-19 or had an inconclusive result. If James tested positive, he would likely be looking at a minimum of 10 days away from the Lakers unless he returns two negative PCR tests after 24 hours.

NHL

Tuesday

Dallas (11-7-2) 4 – Hurricanes (15-5-1) 1

Thursday

Columbus at Dallas 7:30 pm ESPN

In Central, the Dallas Stars are in fourth place behind Minnesota, St. Louis, and Nashville.

COLLEGE

Ohio State’s was too much for top-ranked Duke to handle. Zed Key scored a career-high 20 points, and Ohio State held No. 1 Duke scoreless for the final 4½ minutes, completing a rally from a 15-point second-half deficit to beat the Blue Devils 71-66 on Tuesday night.

HIGH SCHOOL

Paris Wildcat Basketball will be playing at Van in a Tournament, Thursday- Saturday this week. All ticket purchases for the Tournament this weekend will be online only using the website below. Additionally, there will be a QR code at the gate for fans that did not purchase their tickets beforehand.

Mt Pleasant Girls’ Basketball Schedule had changed. The canceled next Tuesday’s (Dec 7) home game and Friday’s (Dec 10) away. They are looking for replacement teams.

The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League will convene at 9:00 Wednesday via teleconference to determine the eligibility of student-athletes. It will be available Live on the UIL State Executive Committee Page. The first school is Hallsville’s appeal of 15-5A’s decision regarding student-athlete eligibility, changing schools for athletic purposes.

Tuesday

Boys Basketball

Avinger 72 – Daingerfield 38

Big Sandy 52 – New Diana 40

Hallsville 53 – Lindale 37

Harmony 57 – Harleton 40

Jacksonville 63 – Hudson 57

Marshall 46 – Henderson 42

McCleod 47 – Queen City 31

Mineola 62 – Rains 57

Sabine 46 – Arp 39

Spring Hill 62 – Union Grove 57

White Oak 62 – Atlanta 34

Girls Basketball

Avinger 46 – North Hopkins 27

Douglass 62 – Jacksonville 24

Gladewater 58 – Beckville 55

Grand Saline 50 – Fruitvale 28

Harmoney 39 – Arp 30

Queen City 47 – McCloud 26

Sabine 52 – Harleton 28

Spring Hill 51 – Waskom 45