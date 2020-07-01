Wednesday’s Sports

Helmet Sticker for 9-5A DII

MiLB

There will not be a Minor League Baseball season in 2020. MiLB made the announcement Tuesday after Major League Baseball informed them that they would not be providing affiliated players this year. MiLB decided to cancel the season as a result.

Trying to find out the status of a baseball player returning from an ankle injury will be easier than learning whether someone tested positive for the coronavirus. Major League Baseball said that a team would not explicitly announce a COVID-19 injured list placement for a player a team removes from the club after testing positive.

PGA

Colleyville’s Chad Campbell is the sixth player to test positive for the coronavirus as the PGA Tour enters its fourth week of the restart.

HIGH SCHOOL

Coach Richard Strickland announced Tuesday afternoon that Paul Pewitt CISD had suspended all summer conditioning program. They will resume Jul 13. As coronavirus cases have continued to spike across Texas, particularly among young people, three more East Texas school districts have added their schools to the list to suspend their summer workouts out of caution. They are Tatum, Hallsville, Paul Pewitt, Rains, Hughes Springs, Sherman, and Central Heights.

An East Texas football district will wear helmet stickers promoting unity and equality through sports. The District 9 5A Division II teams are wearing the decal during the coming season. They are Hallsville, Jacksonville, Pine Tree, Marshall, Mt Pleasant, Nacogdoches, Texas High, and Whitehouse.