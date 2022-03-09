Wednesday’s Sports

MLB

Negotiators for locked-out players and Major League Baseball spent 16 1/2 hours bargaining, then recessed talks until Wednesday morning. Shortly after 3:00 this morning, the 98th day of the lockout, MLB said they had not canceled any other games and talks would continue.

NFL

Aaron Rodgers confirmed that he would sign the richest deal in NFL history and return to the Packers.

The Seahawks have agreed to trade quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. Seattle also informed All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner that he is released. As a result, the two franchise cornerstones drafted on the same day in 2012 now depart Seattle on the same day ten years later.

NBA

Tuesday

Grizzlies (45-22) 132 – Pelicans (27-38) 111

Bucks (41-25) 142 – Thunder (20-45) 115

Wednesday

Lakers at Houston 7:00 pm

Thunder at Minneapolis 7:00 pm

Magic at New Orleans 7:00 pm

Knicks at Dallas 7:30 pm

Raptors at San Antonio 7:30 pm

NHL

Predators (32-20-4) 2 – Dallas (32-21-3) 1

HIGH SCHOOL

SOFTBALL

Tuesday

Aubrey 8 – Celina 3

Bullard 16 – Whitehouse 2

Como-Pickton 15 – Mineola 5

Cumby 10 – North Hopkins 4

Ector 15 – Dodd City 6

Ford 10 – Community 6

Ore City 4 – Gladewater 0

Pittsburg 15 – James Bowie 0

Rains 11 – Grand Saline 1

Royse City 2 – North Forney 1

Whitewright 16 – Blue Ridge 1

Wednesday

Mt Pleasant’s varsity is in Marshall for a 5:00 pm game. They canceled the JV.

BASEBALL

Tuesday

Chapel Hill TY 17 – Cumberland 0

Redwater 19 – Paul Pewitt 4

Spring Hill 12 – Henderson 0

Winnsboro 18 – Winona 8

TRACK

The Mt Pleasant JH Track meet on Wednesday (Mar 9) will start at 4:00 pm.