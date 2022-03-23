Wednesday’s Sports

NBA

Wednesday

Magic at Oklahoma City Thunder 7:00 pm

Rockets at Dallas Mavericks 7:30 pm

Spurs at Portland Trail Blazers 9:00 pm

NHL

Tuesday

Stars (35-24-3) 5 – Oilers (35-24-5) 3

Thursday

Stars at Raleigh Hurricanes 6:00 pm

COLLEGE

Due to wet field conditions, the Game for Wednesday (March 23) against Paris Junior College at NTCC will now be at Paris Junior College at 1:00 pm. So now, they will play the April 16 games at Northeast Texas Community College.

HIGH SCHOOL

The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League met Tuesday to hand down decisions on the eligibility of student-athletes. The committee denied student-athletes from Gilmer, Abilene Wylie, and Odessa High Schools appeal for varsity eligibility, upholding the previous ruling of the district executive committees.

SOFTBALL

Tuesday

Chisum 5 – Rains 2

Kaufman 13 – Community 11

Longview 6 – Mt Pleasant 3

Mt Vernon 12 – Winnsboro 2

Nacogdoches 13 – Tyler 0

Sulphur Springs 6 – Marshall 1

Van Alstyne 18 – Anna 1

West Rusk 17 – Tatum 2

Whitehouse 10 – Jacksonville 0

BASEBALL

Tuesday

Lufkin 3 – Whitehouse 0

Nacogdoches 9 – Huntsville 0

Sulphur Springs 5 – Marshall 4

Tatum 4 – West Rusk 3

Wills Point 9 – Tom Bean 1