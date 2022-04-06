Wednesday’s Sports

Sulphur Springs Lady Cats host Longview

NBA

For the Los Angeles Lakers, the season started with the talk of a championship and ended failing to even qualify for the play-in tournament. Tuesday’s 121-110 loss to the Suns, coupled with a 116-97 win by the San Antonio Spurs over the Nuggets, officially eliminated L.A. from play-in contention with three games remaining in the regular season.

Nets (41-38) 118 – Rockets (20-60) 105

Thunder (24-55) 98 – Trail Blazers (27-52) 94

Spurs (34-45) 116 – Nuggets (47-33) 97

Pelicans (35-44) 123 – Kings (29-51) 109

Wednesday

Dallas at Detroit Pistons 6:00 pm

Thunder at Utah Jazz 8:00 pm

NHL

Tuesday

Stars (40-26-3) 3 – Islanders (32-28-9) 2

Saturday

Devils at Dallas Stars 1:00 pm

COLLEGE

On Tuesday, the Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team was ranked No. 13 by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA), ranked in the top 20 for the second straight week.

The Lions shot a team score of 304 on both days to finish with a score of 608, nine strokes better than the third-place team, Biola. West Texas A&M won the tournament with a score of 590 (303-287). The Lions are off for the next 15 days preparing for the Lone Star Conference Championships on April 20-23 in Glen Rose at Squaw Valley Golf Course.

Finishing with the best three-round score in program history, the Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s golf team won the DBU Patriot Classic at the Robson Ranch Golf Club after holding off a surging Cameron team on Tuesday. The Lions have completed their regular season and now preparing for the Lone Star Conference Championships on April 17-20 in Glen Rose at Squaw Valley Golf Club.

Both Texas A&M University-Commerce track and field teams appear in the top 10 in the United States Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association (USTFCCA) National Ratings Index. Following a meet win at the David Noble Relays and two top marks in Division II, the Lion men moved up a spot to No. 3 in the ratings, while the Lion women made their first-ever appearance in the top 10, climbing 18 places to be rated No. 9.

HIGH SCHOOL

SOFTBALL

Tuesday

Bullard 10 – Lindale 5

Chapel Hill MP 3 – Harmony 2

Chisum 12 – Edgewood 10

Como-Pickton 2 – Detroit 0

DeKalb 15 – New Boston 2

Grand Saline 11 – Lone Oak 1

Mt Pleasant 10 – Pine Tree 0

Prairiland 12 – Commerce 0

Queen City 9 – Hooks 1

Redwater 16 – Paul Pewitt 1

Sabine 3 – Ore City 2

Sulphur Springs 1 – Longview 0 (12)

West Rusk 9 – Elysian Fields 0

Winnsboro 21 – Winona 0

BASEBALL

Tuesday

Cooper 22 – Campbell 0

Forney 4 – Greenville 2

Grand Saline 6 – Lone Oak 1

Jefferson 14 – Waskom 4

Libert-Eylau 4 – Pleasant Grove 3

Mt Pleasant 12 – Pine Tree 6

Nacogdoches 19 – Tyler Lions 0

North Lamar 1 – Pittsburg 0

Prairiland 12 – Commerce 0

Spring Hill 7 – Chapel Hill T.Y. 0

Texas High 10 – Marshall 3

Whitehouse 5 – Jacksonville 2

Because of Pine Tree’s field condition, M.P. Tigers varsity was the only gameplay. Drew Dyke was the winning pitcher for Mt Pleasant, surrendering four runs on four hits over three innings and striking out three.