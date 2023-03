Weekly Road Report 

VOLUNTEERS TO JOIN FORCES IN COMMUNITY CLEANUP EFFORT

DMWT Trash-Off encourages Texans to help clear roadside litter

ATLANTA ­– Community members from Northeast Texas will be teaming up for the Don’t mess with Texas Trash-Off to beautify their community and roads next Saturday, April 1. The Trash-Off is the state’s largest one-day litter cleanup event, with multiple local events throughout Texas.

The Trash-Off is part of TxDOT’s litter prevention program. “This is our family reunion of pickups,” said TxDOT Atlanta District Adopt-A-Highway Coordinator Stephanie Fahrney. “This is the date we ask everybody to come together as one to keep Texas beautiful, and our community shows out and makes us proud.”

Every year families, social clubs, Adopt-A-Highway groups, neighborhoods, and Keep Texas Beautiful affiliates all over the state join forces to pick up litter and beautify their local communities.

To sign up for supplies for your event and more information, visit ktb.org/dmwtto.

Follow TxDOT’s Atlanta District on Facebook @TxDOTAtlantaTX, Twitter @TxDOTAtlanta, and Nextdoor.

TxDOT Atlanta District

March 26 – April 1

Bowie County

I-30 – From FM 989 to AR State Line, reconstructing and widening the highway, concrete paving in median

I-30 – From FM 989 to FM 3419, an extension of frontage roads. FM 2148 closed under the I-30 bridge.

I-30 – Westbound at Exit 207/Spur 594, ramp rehabilitation. Both westbound lanes are open, with exit & entrance ramps available.

I-30 – Eastbound from FM 990, drainage upgrades, with traffic limited to one lane in some areas.

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

SH 98 – At Anderson Creek, bridge replacement, with traffic restricted to one lane, with signal lights controlling traffic through the work zone.

Camp County

SL 255 – From FM 1520 to US 271, constructing a highway, with County Road 2120 detoured.

Cass County

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

US 67 – Widening bridge at Jennings Slough, lanes open to traffic, seal coat scheduled

US 59 – From 1.2 miles south of FM 2328N to 1.9 miles south of FM 2328S, resurfacing road, bridge rail improvements. Northbound lane closure

Harrison County

US 59 – At I-20, replacing the bridge with US 59, traffic shifted to southbound lanes.

I-20 – Concrete pavement repairs. Daytime lane closures

I-20 – Bridge maintenance. Lane closures on the north frontage road at Mason Creek.

SH 43 – At Kansas City Southern Railroad in Karnack, the bridge over the railroad is widening. Roadway open

FM 3001 – At Little Cypress Bayou Relief. Replacing bridge. Temporary traffic signals in place, lane closure with two-way traffic

US 80 – From SL 281 to Tom Brown Parkway, installing safety barrier cable, daytime lane closures

Morris County

I-30 – Eastbound at Exit 178, US 259, ramp rehabilitation. Exit and entrance ramps are closed, with the eastbound lane closure.

Panola County

US 59 (Loop) – From Business 59 north of Carthage to US 79 east, rehabilitating highway, with roadways open, seal coat scheduled.

SH 149 – 0.8 miles south of SH 315 to US 59, widening road.

Titus County

US 271 – At Dickson Creek, Big Slough Creek, White Oak Creek & White Oak Creek Relief, replacing bridges

Upshur County

US 271 – From 5.9 miles north of SH 155 to 1.5 miles north of SH 155, resurfacing road. Lane, shoulder closures

US 80 – From Wood County line to 0.3 miles east of SH 155N, resurfacing road

TxDOT Paris District

March 26 – April 1

Delta, Lamar, and Red River Counties

Contacts: Paris Area Office (903) 784-1357; Delta Co. Maintenance (903) 395-2139; Lamar Co. Maintenance (903) 785-4468; Red River Co. Maintenance (903) 427-3561.

SH 37, Red River County: from US 82 to the Texas-Oklahoma state line, watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews resurface the roadway and perform bridge maintenance.

FM 906, Lamar County: from FM 2648 to CR 47400. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

FM 38, Lamar County: from US 82 to US 82. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews improve drainage structures and upgrade bridge rail and metal-beam guard fence.

FM 1487, Red River County: from FM 909 to FM 910. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews widen and rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

Loop 286, Lamar County: from FM 1497 around the North Loop to FM 1507. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews improve guardrail and drainage structures, perform bridge maintenance, and place bonded concrete surfacing.

Loop 286/US 271 South Interchange, Lamar County: from Dawn Drive going south to the North Loop 286, turn around. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures, lane shifts, and traffic merges while crews improve guardrails and perform bridge maintenance.

Loop 286 at BU 271 (Clarksville Street), Lamar County: Exit ramp from southbound Loop 286 onto BU 271. Watch for temporary exit ramp closure while crews repair the adjacent metal beam guard fence.

FM 64, Delta County: from FM 128 to SH 1532. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

FM 2675, Delta County: from Lamar County line to FM 128, watch for temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

BU 271 (North Main Street), Lamar County: from Santa Fe Street to one-quarter mile north of Stone Avenue, watch for temporary lane closures while crews install the sidewalk.

FM 411, FM 1159, FM 1699, FM 2283, US 82, and US 37, Red River County: Watch for temporary lane closures while crews remove debris from recent storm damage.

FM 1499, FM 906, FM 2820, FM 79, FM 1510, US 271 North, and FM 197, Lamar County: Watch for temporary lane closures while crews remove debris from recent storm damage.

US 82, Lamar County: at the FM 1502 intersection. Watch for temporary lane closures and traffic/lane shifts as crews widen the roadway to install a left-turn lane and improve drainage structures.

Cedar/Church Street (Clarksville, Texas), Red River County: at the intersection of Cedar and Church Street in Clarksville, Texas. Watch for road closure while crews remove and replace the existing bridge facility.

Hopkins, Franklin Counties

Contacts: Sulphur Springs Area Office (903) 885-9514; Franklin Co. Maintenance (903) 537-4976; Hopkins Co. Maintenance (903) 885-4031.

I-30, Hopkins County: from Hunt County Line to Franklin County Line. Watch for lane closures and short delays as crews perform concrete pavement repair.