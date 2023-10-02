Weekly Road Report

AUSTIN – The Texas Transportation Commission has approved historic funding for Texas ports that will help increase trade, improve safety, and provide a more robust supply chain. The funding comes from a bill passed in this year’s 88th Legislative Session, signed by Gov. Greg Abbott.

The Commission approved $200 million, the first funding in Texas, for port development and infrastructure projects through the Maritime Infrastructure Program. The Commission also approved $40 million for state highway and other public transportation roadway projects through the Seaport Connectivity Program.

“Texas ports play a critical role in our state’s booming economy, helping Texas continue to drive America’s economy and remain a hub for international trade,” said Governor Abbott. “I thank the Texas Legislature for bringing this legislation to my desk and the Texas Transportation Commission for approving this crucial funding to ensure Texas has the infrastructure needed to support America’s supply chain and promote continued economic growth and activity. This historic investment will not only bolster Texas’ ports infrastructure, it will help build a brighter economic future for all Texans.”

“Since I became lieutenant governor in 2015, I have prioritized improving Texas’ ports,” Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said. “I have created committees on ports and built millions of dollars of funding into the state budget.

Investments in our ports enable the Texas economy, the envy of the United States and the world, to continue powering our state forward. This year, during the 88th Legislative Session, the legislature allocated the most state resources ever to our ports, and this historic funding demonstrates my commitment to making critical investments that will have lasting impacts on Texas and America.”

“This unprecedented funding is great news for Texans and will be critical for the robust port development and expansion happening along our Gulf Coast communities, including right here in Texas House District 21,” Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan said. “As the Texas economy continues to thrive, the state must prioritize investments toward our ports, roads, and rails — and this is an important step toward maintaining that commitment. I appreciate the Texas Transportation Commission for approving this funding and the Texas Legislature for passing legislation earlier this year to make this investment possible.”

The funding goes towards 31 projects recommended by the Port Authority Advisory Committee, a nine-member body representing the Texas port industry, after carefully considering project eligibility and merits. It includes $200 million for 12 projects for the Maritime Infrastructure program, building truck queuing areas, dock rehabilitation and expansion, and rail expansion. It also includes $40 million for 19 projects for the Seaport Connectivity Program to improve connectivity, enhance safety, and relieve congestion in areas near the state’s maritime ports.

“Texas ports are a crucial link in the supply chain,” said Texas Transportation Commissioner Steven Alvis. “With the expansion of the Panama Canal, and under the Governor’s direction, improving these port facilities along the Texas Gulf Coast helps support this key economic driver for our state and the nation.”

Texas ports drive $450 billion in economic activity yearly and support 1.8 million Texas jobs.

“Texas has two of the three largest ports in the U.S. based on tonnage, so this will benefit Texans and the entire nation,” TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams said. “The unprecedented funding commitment by Gov. Abbott, the Texas Legislature, and the Commission benefits the entire Texas port system and catalyzes job creation, business development, and a more resilient supply chain.”

More information on port projects is available here, or go to txdot.gov and search “Maritime Division project dashboard.”

TxDOT Paris District

October 1 – October 7

Bowie County

I-30 – From FM 989 to the Arkansas state line, reconstructing and widening the highway, placing a concrete barrier in the median

I-30 – From FM 989 to FM 3419, an extension of frontage roads. FM 2148 closed under the I-30 bridge.

I-30 – Eastbound from FM 2253 past FM 3419, bridge work. Lane closure as needed

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

Camp County

US 271 – From FM 3417 to SL 179, resurfacing road, with lane closures

Cass County

US 59 – From 4 miles south of FM 2328S to SH 11, surface rehab. Lane closures

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

US 59 – From 1.2 miles south of FM 2328N to 1.9 miles south of FM 2328S, resurfacing road

US 59 – From SL 236 to FM 3129, resurfacing road. Lane closures

US 59 – Install safety barrier cable from SH 43 N to SH 77/FM 249, with lane closures

Harrison County

US 59 – At I-20, replacing the bridge. US 59 traffic shifted to northbound lanes.

I-20 – From SH 43 to Gregg County line, rehab existing roadway. Daytime lane closures

FM 3001 – At Little Cypress Bayou Relief, replacing the bridge. Temporary traffic signals in place, lane closure with two-way traffic

I-20 – From US 80 to FM 134, installing safety barrier cable. Lane closures

Marion County

SH 155 – At Lake O’ The Pines, replacing the bridge. Lane, shoulder closures

Morris County

I-30 – Eastbound at Exit 178, US 259, ramp rehabilitation. Eastbound lane closure

Panola County

US 59 (Loop) – From Business 59 north of Carthage to US 79 east, rehabilitating highway. Daytime lane closures

SH 149 – 0.8 miles south of SH 315 to US 59, widening road. FM 10 South is closed, with traffic detoured

US 59 – At FM 1794, constructing an interchange

Titus County

US 271 – At Dickson Creek, Big Slough Creek, White Oak Creek & White Oak Creek Relief, replacing bridges

US 271 – From FM 3417 to SL 179, resurfacing road, with lane closures

FM 1735 – From SH 49 to FM 4000, widening road, closed to traffic

Upshur County

US 271 – From 5.9 miles north of SH 155 to 1.5 miles north of SH 155, resurfacing road. Lane, shoulder closures

US 80 – From Wood County line to 0.3 miles east of SH 155N, resurfacing road. Lane, shoulder closures

SH 155 – At Lake O’the Pines, replacing the bridge with lane and shoulder closures

Pavement Work Slated for US 271 North in Lamar County

PARIS – Texas Department of Transportation officials announced that a project to recondition the pavement surface on US 271 North in Lamar County begins on Monday, October 9.

The contractor, R.K. Hall Construction, was awarded 144 working days, weather permitting, to complete this project valued at more than $13.4 million. The anticipated completion day for this work is January 30, 2024.

The contractor will mill and replace this roadway’s hot-mix asphalt pavement surface and perform bridge maintenance as needed. This project will extend from the intersection of US 271 North and State Loop 286 in Paris, Texas, northward to the Texas-Oklahoma state line at the Red River.

Officials said the contractor anticipates setting construction barricades on September 27 and starting work on October 9. Crews will start the first portion of this project, from US 271 North and Loop 286 to the Love’s truck stop during overnight hours. The remainder of this work will occur during daylight hours, officials said.

This work will require temporary lane closures and lane/traffic shifts while this project is underway. Officials said that the contractor plans to complete work in one direction of travel before moving to the other side of this divided roadway.

Motorists who frequently travel in this area must pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls, and signs and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also be prepared for temporary lane closures and brief traffic delays and avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

For more information, contact Tim.McAlavy@txdot.gov or (903) 737-9213.

Paris – Here’s a look at work planned in Franklin and Hopkins Counties for the October 2, 2023 week. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Motorists must remain alert, pay special attention to all signs, barricades, and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions like cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

Contacts: Sulphur Springs Area Office (903) 885-9514; Franklin Co. Maintenance (903) 537-4976; Hopkins Co. Maintenance (903) 885-4031.

Franklin County

I-30, from SH 37 to County Road 3050 . Watch for single-lane closures and delays as crews perform pavement widening for the truck parking area.

Spur 423, at I-30 N Frontage Road . Watch for single-lane closures and delays as crews install traffic signals.

Hopkins County

FM 900, from I-30 to FM 3019. Watch for single-lane closures and delays as crews begin road widening operations.

Lamar County

Loop 286, from FM 1497 around the north loop to FM 1507 . Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures and traffic merges while crews improve guardrail and drainage structures and perform bridge maintenance.

Loop 286, from US 271 North going west to FM 79. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures, lane shifts, crossing closures, and merging traffic while crews place a bonded concrete surface and perform asphalt paving operations.

FM 1507 (Jefferson Rd), from SH 19 to 0.8 MI North of Loop 286 . Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews install the sidewalk.

CR 26320 at Morrison Creek . Watch for temporary roadway closure and detour while crews replace existing bridge structures.

Lamar & Delta Counties

State Highway 24 from the FM 64 intersection to 1,540 feet east of FM 198. Watch for temporary lane closures and shifts while crews resurface the roadway and upgrade the bridge rail.

Delta County

FM 64, from FM 128 to SH 1532. W atch for temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

FM 2068 at East Fork of Jernigan Creek . Watch for temporary roadway closure and detour while crews replace existing bridge structures.

FM 2675, from Lamar County line to FM 128, you should w atch for temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

Red River County