Weekly Roadwork Report

TxDOT Atlanta District

July 17 – July 23, 2022

Bowie County

I-30 – From FM 989 to AR State Line, reconstructing and widening highway, daytime work in the median. Motorists should watch for trucks and equipment pulling onto the interstate.

I-30 – Westbound at Exit 207/Spur 594, ramp rehabilitation. Exit & entrance ramps are closed, with one land restrictions Westbound.

I-30 – Eastbound from FM 990, drainage upgrades, with traffic limited to one lane in some areas.

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

SH 98 – At Anderson Creek, bridge replacement, with traffic restricted to one lane with signal lights controlling traffic through the work zone.

SH 8 – From I-30 to FM 1840. Resurfacing road

FM 3165 – From FM 44 to 2.3 miles west of FM 44. Resurfacing road

FM 558 – From SH 93 to 5.9 miles south of SH 93. Resurfacing road

Camp County

SL 255 – From FM 1520 to US 271, constructing a highway, with County Road 2120 detoured.

Cass County

US 67 – Widening bridge at Jennings Slough. Signal lights controlling one-way traffic

SH 8 – From 2.5 miles north of FM 995 to SH 77. Resurfacing road

FM 3129 – From FM 249 west to SH 77. Resurfacing road

SH 77 – From 3.2 miles west of SH 8 to 0.3 miles west of FM 994. Resurfacing road

FM 161 – From Morris County line to FM 130. Resurfacing road

Harrison County

I-20 – At US 59 overpass, replacing the bridge. US 59 traffic shifted to southbound lanes.

I-20 – Concrete pavement repairs. Various daytime lane closures. Expect delays

I-20 – At Lansing Switch Road, constructing a new bridge over the interstate. Lansing Switch Road is closed to traffic. Possible lane closures on I-20.

SH 43 – At Kansas City Southern Railroad in Karnack, widening the bridge over the railroad. Signal lights controlling one-way traffic

US 80 – From Loop 390 to Interstate 20, resurfacing highway. Daytime lane closures

CR 2116 – At Haggerty Creek, crews are replacing the bridge that is closed to through traffic.

US 59 – FM 1186 to Panola County line, installing safety barrier cable. Daily lane closures

Cider Lane, Hallsville – From US 80 to Cal Young Rd. Construct pedestrian ramps & shared use path. Daytime lane closures

Marion County

US 59 – From SH 49 to two miles north of SH 49, repairing and resurfacing highway.

CR 3306 – At Mill Creek, crews are replacing the bridge that is closed to traffic

Morris County

SH 49 – From Titus County line to FM 144, repairing and resurfacing highway

US 259 – From FM 338 to US 67. Resurfacing road

US 259 – Lone Star N. city limits to SH 11. Resurfacing road

Panola County

US 59 (Loop) – Rehabilitating highway from Business 59 North of Carthage to US 79 East. US 79 traffic shifted to SB lanes at US 59 Loop. US 59 Loop NB entrance ramp closed.

CR 224 – At Irons Bayou, replacing the bridge closed to traffic.

US 59 – From Harrison County line to Loop 149, installing safety barrier cable. Daily lane closures

Titus County

SH 49 – From FM 1735 to Morris County line, repairing and resurfacing highway.

SH 49 – From Business 271 to Mount Pleasant city limits, repairing and resurfacing the road. One-lane, two-way traffic

US 271 – At Dickson Creek, Big Slough Creek, White Oak Creek & White Oak Creek Relief. Replacing bridges

Upshur County

US 271 – From 5.9 miles north of SH 155 to 1.5 miles north of SH 155, resurfacing highway. Traffic shifted to southbound lanes.

US 259 – From Meddlin Creek to .5 miles south of FM 450, resurfacing the road.

TxDOT Paris District

July 17 – July 23, 2022

Delta, Lamar, and Red River Counties

Contacts: Paris Area Office (903) 784-1357; Delta Co. Maintenance (903) 395-2139; Lamar Co. Maintenance (903) 785-4468; Red River Co. Maintenance (903) 427-3561.

SH 37, Red River County: from US 82 to the Texas-Oklahoma state line, watch for temporary lane closures while crews resurface the roadway.

US 271, Red River County: from SH 37 to Titus County Line. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews resurface the roadway.

FM 906, Lamar County: from FM 2648 to CR 47400. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

FM 38, Lamar County: from US 82 to US 82. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews improve drainage structures and upgrade bridge rail and metal-beam guard fence.

FM 195, Red River County: from the Lamar County line to SH 37, watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews improve drainage structures and replace bridge rail.

FM 1487, Red River County: from FM 909 to FM 910. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews widen and rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

Loop 286, Lamar County: from FM 1497 around the North Loop to FM 1507. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews improve guardrail and drainage structures and perform bridge maintenance.

FM 64, Delta County: from FM 128 to SH 1532. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

FM 2675, Delta County: from Lamar County line to FM 128, watch for temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

CR 3440, Delta County: at Jennings Creek. Watch for road closure while crews replace the existing bridge.

CR 15100, Lamar County: at a Branch of Cuthand Creek. Be aware that the road is closed while crews replace the existing bridge.

Hopkins, Franklin Counties

Contacts: Sulphur Springs Area Office (903) 885-9514; Franklin Co. Maintenance (903) 537-4976; Hopkins Co. Maintenance (903) 885-4031.

IH 30, Hopkins County: from Loop 301 to Franklin County Line, watch for lane closures and traffic delays as crews begin surfacing operations.

FM 1536, Hopkins County: from SH 19 to FM 71. Watch for lane closures and short delays as crews rehabilitate the roadway.