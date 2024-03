The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating Mark Dobson, 70, whom friends last saw early Tuesday morning. That was on CR 4719 near Wolfe City. He wore blue jeans, a T-shirt, and white New Balance tennis shoes. He wears glasses and may also be wearing a baseball cap. Dobson is 5-foot-4 and weighs 140 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes. His home is just south of Wolfe City on State Highway 11. Call Hunt County Sheriff’s Office if you have information.