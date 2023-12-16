Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header Duplicate
Shooting At Church Christmas Performance

Clayton Matthews

Clayton Matthews, 40, told Dallas Police that after the holiday performance, he and the stepfather of his children, John Steven Farmer, got into an argument in the parking lot of Lakewood Presbyterian. It was over “Steve” “getting onto one of the children over making loud noises during the holiday performance.” The altercation ended with Matthews pulling his gun and firing at Farmer until he no longer felt threatened. John Farmer is in stable condition with six gunshot wounds. Matthews, also hospitalized, suffered a facial fracture and a significant injury to a tooth. After being released from the hospital, police booked Matthews into the Dallas County Jail, where he remained held on a bond of $100,000 Friday afternoon.

