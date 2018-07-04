Youth Sports Camp – July

A&M-Texarkana- Hosts Youth Sports Camps in July

TEXARKANA, Texas – The Texas A&M University-Texarkana Athletic Department will be holding three clinics/camps to help improve the skills of area athletes. The university athletic department will be hosting clinics for Baseball, Softball, and Soccer during July.

Eagles Baseball will be holding a three-day skills camp July 10-12 at George Dobson field in Spring Lake Park. The cost is $75, and the camp will be broken down between two age groups. Players from 6-9 years old will participate from 9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. each day, with campers from 10-13 years-old on the field between 12:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Each participant will receive a T-shirt and a daily snack along with a pizza and Slip’N Slide party on the final day. Register at www.tamuteagles.com.

The A&M-Texarkana Softball team will host a one-day skills clinic from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 11th. The clinic will take place at Bramlett Field in Spring Lake Park and is limited to incoming 9th-12th graders. The clinic costs $50, and players can register at www.tamuteagles.com.

TAMUT Eagles Soccer will be holding a Youth Soccer Academy from July 16th through July 19th at the Eagles Soccer Field on the A&M-Texarkana campus. The event splits into two age divisions. Players between the ages of 5-7 will participate from 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. while the camp for players 8-14 years old will be from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Registration for the 5-7-year-old division is $30, and registration for the 8-14-year-old academy is $45. Registration is available online at www.tamuteagles.edu.

For more information, please contact athletics@ace.tamut.edu.