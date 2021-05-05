Coach Chism Receives Recognition

Mount Pleasant High School Basketball Coach Joey Chism continues receiving recognition as one of the top coaches in the state of Texas. Not only was he selected District 15-5A Coach of the Year, but the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches recently nominated him for the Don Coleman Outstanding Coach Award. They selected only four coaches from class 5A for the honor, with Chism being the sole nominee from Region 2. For the second year, they nominated Chism for the award after his team finished with a 27-1 overall record falling in the regional semi-finals to 1 Lancaster by a mere 2 points. Mount Pleasant finished ranked as high as No. 3 in the state this past season. Chism was last nominated four years ago when he led Mount Pleasant to their first regional tournament appearance in school history.

The Tiger basketball team under Coach Chism has been a model of success over the past seven seasons. Chism has produced a winning record five out of his seven years at the helm and has made the playoffs each season, including three district championships. The Tigers have set multiple records, including a school-record of 33 wins last season and trips to the regional tournament three out of the previous four seasons. Overall, Coach Chism has accumulated a 167-62 record, a .729 win percentage, and a 10-7 record in the playoffs. Four players under the tutelage of Chism have gone on to compete at the next level.

Chism will continue his success as the team returns six players off this season’s regional tournament team, including All-Region player Payton Chism, son of Coach Chism, along with Will Hills, the district defensive player of the year. The Tigers will also return First Team All-District sophomore Kelcey Morris, Second Team All-District Miller McCrumby, and Honorable Mention junior Edward Wilder.