Friday’s Sports

Victor Wembanyama and Britney Spears

MLB

Thursday

Red Sox (45-43) 10 – Rangers (51-37) 6

Mariners (43-43) 5 – Astros (49-39) 1

The Red Sox came alive in the seventh for six to beat the AL West-leading Rangers 10-6

Eugenio Suarez homered twice and J.P. Crawford came up with a long one to beat the Astros 6-1.

Friday

Rangers (51-37) at Washington DC Nationals (34-53) at 6:05 pm

Mariners (43-43) at Houston Astros (49-39) at 7:10 pm

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve has missed two games after injuring his left oblique in batting practice last Tuesday. They now have him on the ten-day injured list. Altuve said an MRI revealed that he had only a “minor strain” of his left oblique and hoped to return shortly after the All-Star break ends on July 14.

NFL

The Dallas Cowboys have finally added another kicker to their roster, signing Brandon Aubrey, who spent the past two seasons with the Birmingham Stallions of the USFL.

The FOX Network announced Thursday that veteran NFL running back and Heisman Trophy winner Mark Ingram II is joining Fox Sports on its “Big Noon Kickoff” show beginning in the fall. Ingram, 33, played the past two seasons for the New Orleans Saints, his second stint with the franchise that selected him in the first round, 28th overall, of the 2011 draft. He appeared in ten games and, with three starts, rushed for 233 yards and a touchdown.

NBA

Victor Wembanyama only knew about Britney Spears hours later. He said, “I didn’t see what happened because I was walking straight, and they told us, ‘Don’t stop,'” Wembanyama said. “But that person grabbed me from behind, not on my shoulder. She grabbed me from behind, so I know the security pushed her away.” Wembanyama said he didn’t know the woman was Spears until “a couple of hours later” because he never saw her face. TMZ reports that Damian Smith, the Director of Team Security for the Spurs, backhanded her and knocked her to the ground. After Spears returned to her table, Smith allegedly apologized, and she accepted it. TMZ reported that Smith told Spears he didn’t know who she was and was only protecting Wemby. Wembanyama is in Las Vegas, set to make his NBA debut on Friday during the summer league.

DYB

Mt Pleasant will take on Livingston in a best-of-three in Longview this weekend. Both teams will represent Texas in the World Series in Ruston, Louisiana, the first weekend in August.