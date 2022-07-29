Friday’s Sports

Kick return specialist KeVontae Turpin

MLB

Thursday

Astros (65-35) 4 – Mariners (54-46) 2

Rangers (44-54) 2 – Angels (42-57) 0

Friday

Mariners at Houston Astros 7:10 pm

Rangers at Anaheim Angels 8:38 pm

Saturday

Mariners at Houston Astros 6:10 pm

Rangers at Anaheim Angels 8:07 pm

Sunday

Mariners at Houston Astros at 1:10 pm

Rangers at Anaheim Angels 3:07 pm

NFL

The Dallas Cowboys made a roster move to get the team some help in the scoring department. Kick return specialist KeVontae Turpin arrived at camp after being contacted by the Cowboys. Several pro teams had reached Turpin, but the Cowboys were the first. Dallas was impressed by his skills on the field this past season with the New Jersey Generals. Turpin led the USFL in all-purpose yards and had the only kick return for a touchdown in the league this past season.

COLLEGE

Swimmer Lia Thomas, the first transgender athlete to win an NCAA Division 1 national championship, has lost her bid to become the 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year. The NCAA announced its conference selections last Monday. They selected Columbia University fencer Sylvie Binder as the Ivy League conference winner to advance to the next round. Thomas has been at the center of debates about transgender athletes in sports.

HIGH SCHOOL

According to a new study, researchers have found “conclusive evidence” that repetitive head impacts cause the degenerative brain disease CTE. Researchers from Harvard, UCLA, Michigan, and five other universities, along with the non-profit Concussion Legacy Foundation, participated in the study. They found that athletes involved in contact sports were at least 68 times more likely to develop chronic traumatic encephalopathy than those who didn’t play contact sports. As a result of their findings, the study authors call on government officials, sports leagues, and parents to implement CTE prevention and mitigation efforts.

The Como Pickton high school Varsity Cheerleaders won the most improved squad award. They received a superior rating on their Band Chant, an excellent rating on their Game Day material, and a Spirit Stick. They also named Big E an All-American Mascot and received a superior rating on the skit, Spirit Stick, and Most Improved Mascot recognition. The squad also earned a bid to Nationals.