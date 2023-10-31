Hopkins County Chamber Connection – Oct. 31

By Butch Burney

Ray Perryman is coming back!

The Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce and Sulphur Springs/Hopkins County Economic Development Commission are happy to announce that Dr. Ray Perryman, a renowned economist, will be headlining the Economic Outlook Conference scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 12, at the Hopkins County Civic Center.

Perryman was a regular speaker at the conference but hasn’t appeared here in five years. It’s time for his return.

Perryman is an author, syndicated columnist, consultant, financial analyst, and economic forecaster. His syndicated daily radio commentary, “The Perryman Report,” is broadcast daily on the Texas State Networks. He also appears regularly on National Public Radio’s “Marketplace” and is frequently quoted in print, broadcast, and electronic media.

Perryman is a former professor at Baylor University and is currently Senior Research Fellow of the IC2 Institute at the University of Texas at Austin and Distinguished Professor at the International Institute for Advanced Studies. He serves on numerous corporate and civic boards and has won many prestigious awards for his achievements in academics and public service.

Sponsorships are available for $500 for a table of eight, $375 for a table for six and $250 for a table for four. Sponsorships will include corresponding recognition at the conference and leading up to the event. Individual tickets are $25 each.

For more information, contact the Chamber at 903-885-6515 or info@HopkinsChamber.org.

Cocktails and Conversation

Plan now to attend our next Cocktails and Conversation, the new name for our revamped Business After Hours, at Beauty Grace Lifestyle Shop on Connally Street. Cocktails and Conversation will be held the first Thursday of every month, from 5-6 p.m., and for November, Ana Velasco will welcome everyone to her shop on Nov. 2.

This is a casual networking event and happy hour. You don’t have to be a Chamber member to attend.

Heritage Square Car Show

The 17th Annual Heritage Car Show will go off on Saturday, Nov. 4, rain or shine, presented by the Sulphur Springs Downtown Business Alliance. The show, which will be downtown, will have registration from 8 a.m. to noon that day or pre-registration online at sulphurspringsdba.com.

Vehicles must be model year 1993 or older to participate. Cash prizes will be awarded at 3 p.m.

For more information call 903-439-2664 or email jason@tullyins.com.

Ribbon Cuttings

Sulphur Springs Country Club will have a ribbon cutting for its new pro shop and fitness center at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 1. Please join us for this event.

Trans Load will have a ribbon cutting at 12:30 p.m. at its new facility located at 250 Heritage Parkway. Please join us for this event.

The Pine RV and Cabin Resort in Mount Vernon will host a ribbon cutting at noon Friday, Nov. 3, at 4069 CR SE 4250 in Franklin County. Come out and see the facility.

Owens Insurance will have a ribbon cutting at noon on Tuesday, Nov. 7, at 1335 Shannon Road East, Suite A. You are welcome to join us for this event.