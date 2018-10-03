LeTourneau University – Sports

Top-10 Finishes Gives LeTourneau Men’s Golf Third At UMHB Intercollegiate

TEMPLE, Texas – Led with top-10 finishes from freshman Alex Koll and junior Reed Fisher, the LeTourneau University men’s golf team was able to finish in third place at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Crusader Intercollegiate held at Wildflower Country Club in Temple, Texas on Tuesday, October 2.

After shooting a first-round score of 308, LeTourneau fired a final-round 313 to finish the tournament with a team score of 621. Not much change was seen at the top of the leaderboard after day one. Concordia University Texas would win the 11-team meet with a score of 597 while Schreiner University finished second with a 610.

Following up yesterday’s round of one-under, 71, Koll would finish tied for fifth after shooting eight-over, 80 on the 6,913-yard, Par-72 course. Fisher would shoot one of the best rounds of the day among the 59-player field by finishing with a one-over 73 to move up 12 spots and finish eighth with a two-day total of 152. Holding onto a top-20 finish was junior Cory Gillespie who shot a final day 79 to match yesterday’s score and finish with a 158 while Buster Byrnes (79-84-163) finished tied for 34th and Wes Nolen bounced back with an 81 to finish tied for 41st with a 167.

With two meets remaining in the 2018 fall portion of their schedule, LETU will take a week off before returning to action on Monday, October 15 at the Trinity University Alamo City Classic. The meet will be held at Quarry Golf Club, the same location as last year’s meet.

