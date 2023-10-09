Monday’s Sports

Clayton Miller (left) and Rolston Morton (right) show off their catches for the day.

MLB

Sunday

ALDS – Game 2 Texas 2-0

Rangers (90-72) 11 – Orioles (101-61) 8

ALDS – Game 2 Astros 1-1

Twins (87-75) 6 – Astros (90-72) 2

Mitch Garver hit a third-inning grand slam in his first appearance of these playoffs, and the Texas Rangers won their fourth consecutive game to start the postseason, pushing the Baltimore Orioles to the brink of elimination with an 11-8 victory in Game 2 of the AL Division Series on Sunday. The wild-card Rangers have outscored the Orioles and Tampa Bay, the top two teams in the American League in the regular season, by 25-11.

Carlos Correa started against his former team as a Twin and beat the Astros 6-2 in Game 2 tying the ALDS. Astros move to Game 4 1:07 pm Wednesday at Minneapolis. The Rangers will be at home Wednesday at 6:07 pm.

NFL

Falcons (3-2) 21 – Texans (2-3) 19

Saints (3-2) 34 – Patriots (1-4) 0

49ers (5-0) 42 – Cowboys (3-2) 10

San Francisco pinned a 42-10 loss on the Cowboys at Levi’s Stadium, leaving their locker room as silent as it was in January. That was when the Niners ended Dallas’ season in the divisional round of the playoffs.

COLLEGE

Oklahoma moved to No. 5 in The Associated Press Top 25 college football poll Sunday. No. 1 Georgia, coming off its best game of the season in a rout of Kentucky, regained some of the first-place votes it lost in the AP Top 25 last week when it needed a late rally to beat Auburn and stay unbeaten. The Sooners and Longhorns have open dates next weekend before six weeks of games to end the regular season and determine if they meet again this year, possibly with a berth in the four-team College Football Playoff on the line.

After falling behind early on Saturday night, the Texas A&M University-Commerce football team scored 41 unanswered points to roll past McNeese, 41-10. It was the first win at Ernest Hawkins Field for 2023.

HIGH SCHOOL

The Mount Pleasant High School Bass Fishing Team opened their season at the Texas High School Bass Association (THSBA) tournament on Lake Fork on Saturday, September 30.

The team of Clayton Miller and Rolston Morton placed 57th out of 151 boats, with five fish weighing 3.41 lbs. The team of Karlee and Gunner Rodgers, twin Tiger anglers, placed 86th with two fish weighing 1.73 lbs. Other anglers competing for the Tigers were Donald Cole and Blake Humber, who had boat trouble and could not complete the tournament.

The MPHS fishing teams will return to action on Saturday, October 28, at home on Lake Bob Sandlin. Team members will be fishing for a chance to make it to the state tournament in May.