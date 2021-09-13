Monday’s Sports

Maia Chaka
MLB
Houston (83-59) 3 – Angels (70-73) 1
Texas (53-89) 4 – Athletics (77-66) 3
Monday
Houston at Texas 7:05 pm
NFL
Texans (1-0) 37 – Jaguars (0-1) 21
Saints (1-0) 38 – Packers (0-1) 3
Maia Chaka made history on Sunday, becoming the first Black woman to officiate an NFL game. She worked as a line judge for the Jets-Panthers game. Chaka said on an official NFL Instagram post before the game that “it’s a privilege that I’ve been chosen to represent women and women of color in the most popular sport in America.”
NCAA
The Associated Press released their latest college football rankings on Sunday ahead of Week 3. Texas A&M dropped two spots to No. 7 after narrowly escaping Colorado with a 10-7 victory. Alabama and Georgia stay at the top two spots, followed by Oklahoma, Oregon, Iowa, and Clemson. The SEC has seven teams in the Top 25. Florida moved up two places to No. 11, Ole Miss jumped three to No. 17, Arkansas entered the rankings for the first time since 2016 at No. 20, and Auburn moved up three spots to No. 22. USC, Texas, and Utah dropped from the rankings. Arkansas, BYU, and Michigan all moved into the Top 25 for the first time this season.
LSC
On Saturday evening, the Midwestern State Mustangs downed the Texas A&M University-Commerce football team, 31-30 at Choctaw Stadium. A&M-Commerce hosts No. 1 West Florida in the first “true” home game of 2021 next Saturday (Sep 18), with kickoff scheduled for 6:00 pm.
HIGH SCHOOL
After Week 3, here are the district leaders
5A
District 8
Ennis, Royse City, and Corsicana are undefeated
District 9
Texas High
4A
District 7
Terrell, Argyle, Anna, and Kaufman are undefeated
District 8
Gilmer
3A
District 5
Mt Vernon
District 6
Tatum
District 9
Troup, West Rusk, and Harmony
District 10
Redwater and DeKalb with three games
District 11
Waskom, Queen City, and Elysian Fields are 2-1
2A
District 6
Cooper
District 9
Beckville
District 9 Division 2
Quinlan Boles and Clarksville
High School Standings for Week 3