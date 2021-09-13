Monday’s Sports

Maia Chaka

MLB

Houston (83-59) 3 – Angels (70-73) 1

Texas (53-89) 4 – Athletics (77-66) 3

Monday

Houston at Texas 7:05 pm

NFL

Texans (1-0) 37 – Jaguars (0-1) 21

Saints (1-0) 38 – Packers (0-1) 3

Maia Chaka made history on Sunday, becoming the first Black woman to officiate an NFL game. She worked as a line judge for the Jets-Panthers game. Chaka said on an official NFL Instagram post before the game that “it’s a privilege that I’ve been chosen to represent women and women of color in the most popular sport in America.”

NCAA

The Associated Press released their latest college football rankings on Sunday ahead of Week 3. Texas A&M dropped two spots to No. 7 after narrowly escaping Colorado with a 10-7 victory. Alabama and Georgia stay at the top two spots, followed by Oklahoma, Oregon, Iowa, and Clemson. The SEC has seven teams in the Top 25. Florida moved up two places to No. 11, Ole Miss jumped three to No. 17, Arkansas entered the rankings for the first time since 2016 at No. 20, and Auburn moved up three spots to No. 22. USC, Texas, and Utah dropped from the rankings. Arkansas, BYU, and Michigan all moved into the Top 25 for the first time this season.

LSC

On Saturday evening, the Midwestern State Mustangs downed the Texas A&M University-Commerce football team, 31-30 at Choctaw Stadium. A&M-Commerce hosts No. 1 West Florida in the first “true” home game of 2021 next Saturday (Sep 18), with kickoff scheduled for 6:00 pm.

HIGH SCHOOL

After Week 3, here are the district leaders

5A

District 8

Ennis, Royse City, and Corsicana are undefeated

District 9

Texas High

4A

District 7

Terrell, Argyle, Anna, and Kaufman are undefeated

District 8

Gilmer

3A

District 5

Mt Vernon

District 6

Tatum

District 9

Troup, West Rusk, and Harmony

District 10

Redwater and DeKalb with three games

District 11

Waskom, Queen City, and Elysian Fields are 2-1

2A

District 6

Cooper

District 9

Beckville

District 9 Division 2

Quinlan Boles and Clarksville

High School Standings for Week 3