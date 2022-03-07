Monday’s Sports

Brittney Griner

WNBA

As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine intensifies, the former Soviet power announced on Saturday that it detained an American basketball player from Houston last month, the latest in the quickly worsening relations between Russia and the United States. Brittney Griner, a Baylor University graduate and seven-time WNBA All-Star center for the Phoenix Mercury, was arrested at the International Airport near Moscow. In February, she had just arrived from New York with what Russian officials said were vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage.

NBA

Sunday

Rockets (16-48) 123 – Grizzlies (44-22) 112

Jazz (40-23) 116 – Thunder (20-44) 103

Monday

Houston at Miami 6:30 pm

Utah at Dallas 7:30 pm

Los Angeles at San Antonio 7:30 pm

NHL

Sunday

Dallas (32-20-3) 6 – Wild (32-19-3) 3

COLLEGE

WOMEN

Sunday

No. 5 Baylor (25-5) 82 – Texas Tech (11-18) 57

MEN

Sunday

Memphis (19-9) 75 – No. 14 Houston (26-5) 61

The school announced that Tyler Junior College head football coach Thomas Rocco stepped down to accept another coaching opportunity as an assistant at the NCAA Division I level.

HIGH SCHOOL

SOFTBALL

GIRLS

Sulphur Springs’ softball team came up with a 4-1 record in the Canton tournament over the weekend. The girls claimed first place. You’ll enjoy watching Crimson Bryant work from the circle this year. She got the win Saturday, pitching six shutout innings and allowing only one hit in the win.

BASKETBALL

GIRLS

Fairfield picked up their second state title in three years on Saturday when the Lady Eagles defeated Winnsboro 60-54. Winnsboro’s forward Fath Acker, a 6’2″ junior, made the 2022 UIL Girls’ All-Tournament team.

2022 UIL Girls Basketball State All-Tournament Teams

(As selected by the Texas Girls Coaches Association)

Conference 1A

Name, School, Class, Height, Position

*Elysa Martinez, Ackerly Sands, 5-6, Jr., Guard

Landry Morrow, Ackerly Sands, 5-7, Sr., Guard/Forward

Braylee Hood, Robert Lee, 5-7, Sr., Guard

Sealy Hines, Neches, 5-9, Fr., Forward

Tiffany Meador, Huckabay, 5-9, Sr., Forward

Conference 2A

Name, School, Class, Height, Position

*Bailey Maupin, Gruver, 5-10, Sr., Guard

Callie Conyers, Gruver, 5-9, Sr., Guard/Forward

Laylonna Applin, Stamford, 5-9, Jr., Guard

Shandlee Mueller, Stamford, 5-6, Sr., Guard

Jada Celsur, Martin’s Mill, 5-7, Sr., Guard

Conference 3A

Name, School, Class, Height, Position

*Breyunna Dowell, Fairfield, 5-10, Sr., Forward

McKinna Brackens, Fairfield, 6-0, Jr., Guard/Forward

Shadasia Brackens, Fairfield, 5-11, Jr., Guard

Faith Acker, Winnsboro, 6-2, Jr., Forward

Logan Heard, Idalou, 5-10, Jr., Guard

Conference 4A

Name, School, Class, Height, Position

*Mekhayla Moore, Brownsboro, 5-8, Sr., Forward

Paris Miller, Brownsboro, 5-11, Sr., Guard

Ashlon Jackson, Hardin-Jefferson, 6-0, Sr., Guard

Kendall Sneed, Hardin-Jefferson, 5-9, So., Guard

Madi Lumsden, Argyle, 5-8, Jr., Guard

Conference 5A

Name, School, Class, Height, Position

*Gisella Maul, Cedar Park, 5-10, Jr., Guard

Shelby Hayes, Cedar Park, 6-2, Sr., Forward

Falyn Lott, Frisco Memorial, 6-0, So., Guard/Forward

Jasmyn Lott, Frisco Memorial, 5-9, Sr., Guard

McKenzie Smith, Amarillo, 6-0, Jr., Guard/Forward

Conference 6A

Name, School, Class, Height, Position

*Ja’Mia Harris, DeSoto, 5-8, Sr., Guard

Jiya Perry, DeSoto, 5-11, Sr., Guard

Taylor Barnes, South Grand Prairie, 6-0, Fr., Guard/Forward

Victoria Dixon, South Grand Prairie, 5-5, Sr., Guard

Ramsey Robledo, Northside Clark, 5-10, Jr., Guard

*-Denotes Championship Game MVP selected by the media

BOYS

Dallas-Carter placed a stop sign in front of the Paris Wildcat’s outstanding season Friday. Paris lost 70-61 in the regional semifinals.

Frisco Memorial did the say to the Mt Pleasant Tigers. The final was 72-54 in favor of Memorial.

UIL Boys Basketball State Tournament Information

March 10-12, 2022

Alamodome (San Antonio, Texas)

Thursday, March 10

Conference 1A Semifinals

8:30 a.m. – Graford (35-3) vs. Calvert (26-4)

10:00 a.m. – Mertzon Irion County (33-3) vs. Texline (33-3)

Conference 3A Semifinals

1:30 pm – Wichita Falls City View (34-4) vs. Dallas Madison (36-7)

3:00 pm – Hitchcock (31-5) vs. San Antonio Cole (31-8)

Conference 5A Semifinals

7:00 pm – Beaumont United (34-3) vs. Dallas Kimball (28-8)

8:30 pm – Mansfield Timberview (35-4) vs. Boerne Champion (33-6)

Friday, March 11

Conference 2A Semifinals

8:30 am – Lipan (38-0) vs. Mumford (31-7)

10:00 a.m. – Clarendon (29-2) vs. LaRue LaPoynor (33-6)

Conference 4A Semifinals

1:30 pm – Oak Cliff Faith Family (34-4) vs. Silsbee (32-6)

3:00 p.m. – Boerne (32-6) vs. Wichita Falls Hirschi (28-6)

Conference 6A Semifinals

7:00 pm – Austin Westlake (38-1) vs. McKinney (34-5)

8:30 pm – Duncanville (33-1) vs. Humble Atascocita (34-6)

Saturday, March 12

8:30 am – Conference 1A Final

10:00 am – Conference 3A Final

1:30 pm – Conference 2A Final

3:00 pm – Conference 5A Final

7:00 pm – Conference 4A Final

8:30 pm – Conference 6A Final