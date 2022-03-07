Monday’s Sports

Brittney Griner
As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine intensifies, the former Soviet power announced on Saturday that it detained an American basketball player from Houston last month, the latest in the quickly worsening relations between Russia and the United States. Brittney Griner, a Baylor University graduate and seven-time WNBA All-Star center for the Phoenix Mercury, was arrested at the International Airport near Moscow. In February, she had just arrived from New York with what Russian officials said were vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage.
NBA
Sunday
Rockets (16-48) 123 – Grizzlies (44-22) 112
Jazz (40-23) 116 – Thunder (20-44) 103
Monday
Houston at Miami 6:30 pm
Utah at Dallas 7:30 pm
Los Angeles at San Antonio 7:30 pm
NHL
Sunday
Dallas (32-20-3) 6 – Wild (32-19-3) 3
COLLEGE
WOMEN
Sunday
No. 5 Baylor (25-5) 82 – Texas Tech (11-18) 57
MEN
Sunday
Memphis (19-9) 75 – No. 14 Houston (26-5) 61
The school announced that Tyler Junior College head football coach Thomas Rocco stepped down to accept another coaching opportunity as an assistant at the NCAA Division I level.
HIGH SCHOOL
SOFTBALL
GIRLS
Sulphur Springs’ softball team came up with a 4-1 record in the Canton tournament over the weekend. The girls claimed first place. You’ll enjoy watching Crimson Bryant work from the circle this year. She got the win Saturday, pitching six shutout innings and allowing only one hit in the win.
BASKETBALL
GIRLS
Fairfield picked up their second state title in three years on Saturday when the Lady Eagles defeated Winnsboro 60-54. Winnsboro’s forward Fath Acker, a 6’2″ junior, made the 2022 UIL Girls’ All-Tournament team.
2022 UIL Girls Basketball State All-Tournament Teams
2022 UIL Girls Basketball State Tournament
All-Tournament Teams
(As selected by the Texas Girls Coaches Association)
Conference 1A
Name, School, Class, Height, Position
*Elysa Martinez, Ackerly Sands, 5-6, Jr., Guard
Landry Morrow, Ackerly Sands, 5-7, Sr., Guard/Forward
Braylee Hood, Robert Lee, 5-7, Sr., Guard
Sealy Hines, Neches, 5-9, Fr., Forward
Tiffany Meador, Huckabay, 5-9, Sr., Forward
Conference 2A
Name, School, Class, Height, Position
*Bailey Maupin, Gruver, 5-10, Sr., Guard
Callie Conyers, Gruver, 5-9, Sr., Guard/Forward
Laylonna Applin, Stamford, 5-9, Jr., Guard
Shandlee Mueller, Stamford, 5-6, Sr., Guard
Jada Celsur, Martin’s Mill, 5-7, Sr., Guard
Conference 3A
Name, School, Class, Height, Position
*Breyunna Dowell, Fairfield, 5-10, Sr., Forward
McKinna Brackens, Fairfield, 6-0, Jr., Guard/Forward
Shadasia Brackens, Fairfield, 5-11, Jr., Guard
Faith Acker, Winnsboro, 6-2, Jr., Forward
Logan Heard, Idalou, 5-10, Jr., Guard
Conference 4A
Name, School, Class, Height, Position
*Mekhayla Moore, Brownsboro, 5-8, Sr., Forward
Paris Miller, Brownsboro, 5-11, Sr., Guard
Ashlon Jackson, Hardin-Jefferson, 6-0, Sr., Guard
Kendall Sneed, Hardin-Jefferson, 5-9, So., Guard
Madi Lumsden, Argyle, 5-8, Jr., Guard
Conference 5A
Name, School, Class, Height, Position
*Gisella Maul, Cedar Park, 5-10, Jr., Guard
Shelby Hayes, Cedar Park, 6-2, Sr., Forward
Falyn Lott, Frisco Memorial, 6-0, So., Guard/Forward
Jasmyn Lott, Frisco Memorial, 5-9, Sr., Guard
McKenzie Smith, Amarillo, 6-0, Jr., Guard/Forward
Conference 6A
Name, School, Class, Height, Position
*Ja’Mia Harris, DeSoto, 5-8, Sr., Guard
Jiya Perry, DeSoto, 5-11, Sr., Guard
Taylor Barnes, South Grand Prairie, 6-0, Fr., Guard/Forward
Victoria Dixon, South Grand Prairie, 5-5, Sr., Guard
Ramsey Robledo, Northside Clark, 5-10, Jr., Guard
*-Denotes Championship Game MVP selected by the media
BOYS
Dallas-Carter placed a stop sign in front of the Paris Wildcat’s outstanding season Friday. Paris lost 70-61 in the regional semifinals.
Frisco Memorial did the say to the Mt Pleasant Tigers. The final was 72-54 in favor of Memorial.
UIL Boys Basketball State Tournament Information
2022 UIL Boys Basketball State Tournament
March 10-12, 2022
Alamodome (San Antonio, Texas)
Thursday, March 10
Conference 1A Semifinals
8:30 a.m. – Graford (35-3) vs. Calvert (26-4)
10:00 a.m. – Mertzon Irion County (33-3) vs. Texline (33-3)
Conference 3A Semifinals
1:30 pm – Wichita Falls City View (34-4) vs. Dallas Madison (36-7)
3:00 pm – Hitchcock (31-5) vs. San Antonio Cole (31-8)
Conference 5A Semifinals
7:00 pm – Beaumont United (34-3) vs. Dallas Kimball (28-8)
8:30 pm – Mansfield Timberview (35-4) vs. Boerne Champion (33-6)
Friday, March 11
Conference 2A Semifinals
8:30 am – Lipan (38-0) vs. Mumford (31-7)
10:00 a.m. – Clarendon (29-2) vs. LaRue LaPoynor (33-6)
Conference 4A Semifinals
1:30 pm – Oak Cliff Faith Family (34-4) vs. Silsbee (32-6)
3:00 p.m. – Boerne (32-6) vs. Wichita Falls Hirschi (28-6)
Conference 6A Semifinals
7:00 pm – Austin Westlake (38-1) vs. McKinney (34-5)
8:30 pm – Duncanville (33-1) vs. Humble Atascocita (34-6)
Saturday, March 12
8:30 am – Conference 1A Final
10:00 am – Conference 3A Final
1:30 pm – Conference 2A Final
3:00 pm – Conference 5A Final
7:00 pm – Conference 4A Final
8:30 pm – Conference 6A Final