MPISD – News

Homecoming King and Queen nominees

(front L to R) Antez Jeffery, David Buendia, Daniel Adame, Harrison Wall

(back L to R) Essence Hurndon, Briana Gonzales, Johana Perales, Ella Cross

Homecoming King nominees (L to R) Antez Jeffery, David Buendia, Daniel Adame, Harrison Wall

Homecoming Queen nominees (L to R) Essence Hurndon, Briana Gonzales, Johana Perales, Ella Cross

Football Sweethearts (L to R) Audrey Fisher, Sophie Greco, Emma Berry

Band Beau and Sweetheart (L to R) Oscar Castellanos and Zoe Newman

Mount Pleasant High School Announces Homecoming Court

Mount Pleasant High School has announced the 2023 MPHS Homecoming Court. The annual Homecoming football game will be at Sam Parker Stadium on Friday, October 20.

Homecoming Queen nominees are seniors Ella Cross, Briana Gonzales, Essence Hurndon, and Johana Perales. Nominees for Homecoming King include seniors Daniel Adame, David Buendia, Antez Jeffery, and Harrison Wall.

This year’s Football Sweethearts are senior Sophie Greco (Varsity), sophomore Audrey Fisher (JV), and freshman Emma Berry (Freshmen). Members of the respective football teams select the Sweethearts.

The 2023 Band Beau and Sweetheart are seniors Oscar Castellanos and Zoe Newman. The members of the band and color guard select the Beau and Sweetheart.

The school will crown the 2023 Homecoming King and Queen and the football sweethearts and band royalty during the pregame of the MPHS Tigers vs. Whitehouse game on Friday, October 20. Pregame begins at 6:50 pm.

MPISD reminds you that Friday is an early release/staff development day, and Monday is a staff development day and student holiday. If you have questions, please see your campus principal.