NETBIO Sale Coming Up May 19

The Northeast Texas Beef Improvement Organization (NETBIO) is getting ready for its next big pre-conditioned calf and yearling sale — to be held on Friday, May 21.

Well over 6,000 head of cattle that have been weaned and raised through the NETBIO pre-conditioning program have already been consigned to the sale. David Fowler said NETBIO member-producers have consigned a lot of quality cattle to the sale.

All the calves offered in the sale will have been pre-conditioned through the NETBIO vaccination program and weaned at least 60 days in advance of the sale.

The sale, held at the Sulphur Springs Livestock Market, will begin at 1 p.m. The cafe will be open, and the cattle will be penned for viewing before the sale.

This auction will be broadcast on the Internet. Just log onto LIVEAUCTIONS.TV. Internet buyers should register in advance in order to bid.

For more information about the NETBIO sales, call the Sulphur Springs Livestock office at 903-885-2455 or visit their Web Site at www.sslivestockauctions.com.