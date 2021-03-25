NTCC – Sports

NTCC Softball Sweeps Carl Albert State College

Northeast Texas Community College softball hosted Carl Albert State College in a doubleheader on Wednesday and had two wins. NTCC won Game 1, 7-3, and Game 2, 14-8.

Averie Ayers

Averie Ayers (Mount Pleasant HS) took the ball in game one and limited Carl Albert to three runs on seven hits with ten strikeouts.

NTCC got things going quickly when Emma Farquhar (Hooks HS) singled and then stole second base and scored when Kailey Hancock (Central HS) singled to give the Eagles the early 1-0 lead. Tasha Pierce (Hudson HS) would double to bring in Hancock to bring the score to 2-0 after one inning.

Kadi Downs

The Eagles would add two more runs in the third inning when Kadi Downs (Foreman AR, HS) singled and scored when Farquhar tripled in the next at-bat. Farquhar scored when Hancock added her second hit of the day. She would go three for three in Game 1.

Lauren Isbell doubled to start the fourth inning and scored when Ayers helped her cause, sending a single to the center to bring the score to 5-0. Hanna Allen would single, and Ayers came home to add the inning’s second run and make the Eagle lead 6-0.

Carl Albert tried to make a comeback, adding one run in the sixth and two in the Seventh, but the Eagles added one final fun in the bottom of the sixth when Allen scored to give the Eagles their seventh run of game one. Despite Carl Albert plating two in the seventh, the Eagles held on to win 7-3.

In Game 2, Halea Wells (Lufkin HS) started for NTCC and would combine with teammate Emily Cole (Paul Pewitt HS) to take down Carl Albert in game two.

Both Carl Albert and NTCC would score a run in the first inning of Game 2 to score 1-1 after one. Carl Albert added three more in the second inning to lead 4-1, but a big inning by NTCC offensively would see the Eagles add seven runs to jump back in the lead.

Hanna Allen

Hanna Allen would hit her first collegiate home run when she smashed a two-run home run to left field to get the Eagles back in control of things. Pierce would add a second home run of the inning later on as well. After two innings, the Eagles climbed back in front 8-4.

Carl Albert tried to chip away at the Eagle lead, adding one run in the third, one run in the fourth, and two runs in the fifth inning, but NTCC score one run in the third, two runs in the fifth, and three final runs in the sixth to bring the score and end with a 14-8 final.

Downs would go five for five with three runs scored, Farquhar homered in the fifth inning to join Allen and Pierce with home runs in game two.

The Eagles will return to conference action on Saturday, March 27, when they host Tyler Junior College in a doubleheader at 1:00 pm on the NTCC campus.