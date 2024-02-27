RoughRiders and Play Frisco to Host Total Eclipse of the Ballpark Presented by Raising Cane’s on April 8th

Tickets are just $10, including glasses and RoughRiders Opening Week ticket

FRISCO, Texas (February 26, 2024) – The Frisco RoughRiders, Double-A affiliate of the World Series champion Texas Rangers, and Play Frisco will host Total Eclipse of the Ballpark presented by Raising Cane’s for the solar eclipse at Riders Field on April 8th.

The day before the RoughRiders host their 2024 Home Opener, come out to the ballpark from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a solar eclipse viewing experience. Along with the eclipse, there will be live music and fun activities!

Tickets are just $10 and include eclipse glasses and a voucher for an Opening Week RoughRiders game (from April 9th through April 14th).

The eclipse is expected to start at 12:23 p.m. and the total eclipse will begin approximately at 1:41 and last until 1:43.

While total solar eclipses take place somewhere on Earth every 18 months, the likelihood of one happening at a specific location is estimated to be once every 360 to 410 years. Frisco is in that path of totality in 2024, making our city a perfect spot to see the full eclipse for almost three minutes.

Season and single-game tickets for the 2024 season are already on sale. For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

About the RoughRiders

The Frisco RoughRiders are the Double-A affiliate of the 2023 World Series champion Texas Rangers and the 2022 Texas League champions. In 2023, the team celebrated its 20th anniversary and has consistently finished in the top five among all Double-A franchises in attendance yearly. In August 2014, the RoughRiders were purchased by an ownership group led by Chuck Greenberg. Since then, the new ownership group, together with the City of Frisco, has spearheaded numerous major franchise enhancements, investing over $8 million in a wide array of facility upgrades and improvements, including a state-of-the-art HD video board, sound system, Bull Moose Saloon, Bullpen Bar, Riders Outpost Team Store and the world’s largest water feature in a sports facility, the massive Lazy River. These enhancements earned the Riders and the City of Frisco Ballpark Digest’s prestigious “Best Ballpark Renovation” award for two consecutive years (2015 and 2016). More than 190 former RoughRiders players have gone on to play Major League Baseball including current Rangers Josh Jung, Evan Carter and Leody Taveras. For more information on the Frisco RoughRiders, please visit RidersBaseball.com or contact zbigley@ridersbaseball.com.