Paris Police Report For Friday (Mar 22)

Kelvin Tyrone Battle

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 500-block of E. Price Thursday afternoon at 3:08 after observing the driver fail to stop at a stop sign. The driver, Kelvin Tyrone Battle, 49, of Paris, was reportedly in possession of crack cocaine. Officers arrested him and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Carmine Caggiano

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 600-block of Bonham Thursday evening at 7:11 for running a stop sign. The driver was observed attempting to conceal something between the seats. With permission to search the vehicle, officers found more than one gram of crack cocaine. Paris Police arrested the driver, Carmine Caggiano, 54, of Roxton. He was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Donishia Rene Milton

Paris Police arrested Donishia Rene Milton, 33, of Paris, at 10:03 Thursday night in the 500-block of Tudor St. Milton was observed driving a vehicle and was backing unsafely. She gave the officers a false name, and she was charged with failure to identify. She was later found in possession of methamphetamine. Milton was placed in the Lamar County Jail.

Zackery Kyle Raulston

Zackery Kyle Raulston, 29, of Paris, was stopped for an expired registration sticker in the 100-block of Bonham St just after midnight Friday morning. Raulston had an outstanding warrant and officers placed him under arrest. Officers found methamphetamine inside the vehicle. Raulston was also charged with possession of a controlled substance of less than one gram. He was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 78 calls for service and arrested 12 persons on Thursday (Mar 21).