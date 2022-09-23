Paris Police Report For Friday (Sep 23)

Paris Police spoke with a victim of a motor vehicle burglary at 8:48 Thursday morning. Someone had entered their unlocked vehicle in the 3600-block of Castlegate Dr. and stole a pistol and a pair of Apple Airpods. The incident is under investigation.

Eric Jamison Baker

Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 500-block of Grand Ave Thursday afternoon at 2:56. A 37-year-old female reported that she has let Eric Jamison Baker, 33, stay at her residence for the past two weeks. The victim stated that she and Baker got into an argument, and Baker threw a laptop computer and dishes at her and struck her several times with his fist and a broom handle. Baker also threatened her with a knife before another house member separated them. Police arrested Baker for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked and then transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Thursday afternoon at 3:07, Paris Police worked a burglary of a residence in the 700-block of Clarksville St. The victim returned home after two days and noticed that someone had forced entry into the detached garage and house. Once inside, they rummaged through the house, and the victim reported that they were missing two rare collectible coins along with other items. The investigation continues.

Paris Police worked with a stabbing victim at Paris Regional Medical Center’s ER. The 46-year-old female reported that her 66-year-old boyfriend produced a knife and threatened her. The victim said she received cuts to her hand and arm while attempting to take the knife from her boyfriend. She had non-life threatening cuts and waited several hours before seeking medical attention. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 92 calls for service and arrested three people on Thursday (Sep 22).