TAMUC – Sports

McMurray named to NCAA Committee on Competitive Safeguards and Medical Aspects of Sports.

INDIANAPOLIS – Texas A&M University-Commerce Director of Athletics Tim McMurray has been named to the NCAA Committee on Competitive Safeguards and Medical Aspects of Sports, as announced by the NCAA this week.

McMurray joins the 22-member committee to provide expertise and leadership to the Association to promote a healthy and safe environment for student-athletes through research, education, collaboration, and policy development.

Twenty-two members make up the association-wide committee, with six positions allocated for men, six for women, and ten unallocated. Members include athletics administrators, coaches, sports medicine staff, researchers, faculty, and student-athletes.

McMurray is one of four Division II representatives and only three athletics directors on this vital committee.

“It is humbling to be selected to serve the NCAA and our student-athletes through this impactful committee,” McMurray said. “We have important work to do at an important time in our country relative to student health, safety, and well-being.”

McMurray was named NACDA Under Armour Division II Athletics Director of the Year in March of 2020. In addition to being an adjunct professor in both the Honors College and Sports Management disciplines, McMurray oversees the day-to-day operations of a robust Division II intercollegiate athletics program that is enjoying record levels of academic, athletic, and student success.